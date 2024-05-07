Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Plans by Limavady Irish Whiskey for a new whiskey distillery in Magilligan have been given the green light.

Representing a £10 million investment, the planning approval is set to create 13 direct jobs and 12 indirect positions within the local community as well as inject significant revenue into the area’s economy.

The initiative will particularly benefit local farmers and foster the development of a high-value ecosystem, anticipated to generate tens of millions of pounds for the Causeway Coast and Glens region.

Daryll McNally of Limavady Single Cask Whiskey extends his gratitude to his dedicated team, the local community and public representatives whose unwavering commitment has transformed his vision into reality

With a production capacity of 3.5 million bottles annually, Limavady Irish Whiskey aims to cater to global markets, showcasing its award-winning product that has been garnering acclaim worldwide.

After seven years of dedicated effort, the McNally family’s dream of establishing the distillery in Limavady, where Sir Thomas Phillips was originally granted a whiskey distillery licence by King James I, has finally come to fruition.

Spearheading the endeavour is Darryl McNally, a luminary in the world of Irish whiskey and the visionary behind many iconic brands.

He explained: “The resurgence of Irish whiskey as the fastest-growing spirit category globally has been remarkable, with its roots tracing back to the United States.

“While major global Irish whiskey brands have played a pivotal role in this renaissance, I believe that the category is poised to reclaim its historical prominence, reminiscent of its heyday at the beginning of the 20th century when it rivalled Scotch whisky.”

Extending his gratitude to his dedicated team, the local community and public representatives, Mr McNally thanked everyone adding ‘their unwavering commitment has transformed my vision into reality’.