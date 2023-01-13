The four-star Roe Park Resort in Limavady has announced an investment programme of £1.7m in the resort, which includes the recent expansion of its weddings and events space, the Danny Boy Suite.

In response to the growing demand for wedding and event venues in the North Coast area, £330,000 has been invested by the Roe Park Resort to expand and redesign its main function suite. The investment has increased capacity by almost 50% to accommodate over 300 guests and has created a new bar area and private entrance, making it a self-contained venue for weddings and events.

Advertisement Hide Ad

In addition, the resort has invested almost £500,000 in the refurbishment of its 118 luxury bedrooms and a further £140,000 in upgrading the hotel’s technology, including Wi-Fi, and operating systems.

George Graham, general manager at the Roe Park Resort, said: “This recent investment further strengthens our position as one of the leading venues in Northern Ireland for weddings and events.

"We have seen continued growth in our wedding business, and we are delighted that this investment has further enhanced our facilities to allow us to cater for weddings and events of all sizes, providing a unique and personal experience for our newly-weds and their guests.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The expansion of the Danny Boy Suite also makes the Roe Park Resort one of the only venues in this area that can host larger scale events such as corporate dinners, exhibitions, and large social events.

“As we look ahead to 2023 and beyond, we have plans to continually invest in all aspects of the resort to make sure our guests receive a luxurious and relaxing experience when they visit the Roe Park Resort.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Future investment planned at the Roe Park Resort includes the restoration of the resort’s 18th Century Gate House which will be transformed into luxury self-catering accommodation showcasing its original features and architecture.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Roe Park Resort is also developing its sustainability strategy with an investment of £250,000 in state-of-the-art solar panels, making it one of the only hotels in Northern Ireland that will be powered with renewable energy.

Advertisement Hide Ad