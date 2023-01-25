Newtownabbey travel agent, Lisa Murray, never dreamt that becoming a TV star would be part of her role as branch manager at Hays Travel.

The 40-year-old stars in the company’s latest television commercial which was aired for the first time on ITV on Boxing Day to a potential audience of 20 million viewers.

Lisa said: “To get the opportunity to be involved was so overwhelming and very exciting. I got to travel over to the north east and film in a Hays Travel store there. It really made me feel like part of the Hays Travel family.

“It wasn’t hard to film as I believe in what we are advertising and my passion was able to shine through.

“It has been a very special moment in my career and one I will never forget. It’s been so humbling when customers have come into the store and recognised me from the TV! Having just turned 40 last year, this will go down as a highlight of my life.”

Hays Travel COO, Jonathon Woodall-Johnston, added: “I love that our real-life colleagues get to star in our TV commercials and other advertising. We’ve always included our people in our marketing materials but the TV ad feels particularly exciting! All four of the family who starred in the advert seemed to be real naturals, but I’m hoping we won’t be losing them to a life in showbiz quite yet!”

