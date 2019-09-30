Lisburn aerospace company gears up towards manufacture

Lisburn-based aerospace company, Causeway Aero, has achieved an accreditation to manufacture aircraft parts and appliances.

The EASA Part 21G accreditation is an internationally recognised approval which the company believes is evidence of the “extensive level of investment that Causeway has made in its business processes”.

Michael Rice, CEO of Causeway Aero, said: “This is fantastic news for Causeway Aero and allows the company to stride forward to the next level.

“We’ve invested heavily in our new manufacturing and assembly facility at Lissue in Lisburn, both in people, systems, R&D and innovation and this accreditation means that our seats and interiors division, formed to meet the growing demand of the industry, can get on with the work at hand and deliver for our customers.

“This approval enables a massive scale up for our interiors division to deliver galleys, composite closets, wardrobes and overhead bins, as well as wall and roofing panels, and of course, seating.

“Our Lissue facility is now actively producing seats, closets, class dividers and dog boxes at present and we are currently speaking with multiple customers who have composite interiors requirements.

“Alongside this, we have recently developed a new galley build concept reducing build recycle times, customer lead times and assembly costs. This gives us a very unique selling proposition.”

The company has also received AS9100 Rev D multisite accreditation. Causeway Aero recently acquired Race Completions site in Bristol.

Michael added: “These two approvals cover two different scopes of work and include our recently acquired Race Completions site in Bristol, as well as here in Lisburn. Both sites are now covered with both approvals.

“We are delighted that Causeway Aero is making its mark in the aircraft interiors market and this bodes very well for the future and our vision to be the best value tier two aero integrator solutions provider in Europe, with a proven track record of quality, best total cost and on time delivery, every time.”