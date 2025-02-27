Council representatives joined the valued sponsors of the upcoming Lisburn & Castlereagh City Business Awards 2025 for a network session at the Haslem Hotel, Lisburn.

Hosted by Alderman Amanda Grehan, it provided a platform for sponsors to collaborate and share their enthusiasm ahead of the prestigious awards ceremony.

Recognising the important role local businesses play in driving economy growth and innovation was the topic of engaging conversation and connection.

The event also highlighted Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council’s commitment to fostering strong relationships with businesses and industry leaders who support the awards specifically for the area.

Ald Grehan commented: “The support of our sponsors is invaluable in making the Lisburn & Castlereagh City Business Awards a true celebration of excellence.

"To have the opportunity to hear why our sponsors are proud to avail of the opportunity to be part of these prestigious awards is important to us. Each of our sponsors plays a vital role in the awards, which champion local business success.”

As the shortlist of finalists for this year’s awards will soon be announced, the meeting served as a perfect occasion to reflect on the achievements of the local business community and anticipate an inspiring awards evening.

The council says it looks forward to recognising and celebrating the outstanding contributions of businesses across the city at the highly anticipated awards ceremony La Mon Hotel & Country Club in March.

Sponsors in attendance at the breakfast included:

Stephen Houston from GMcG Chartered Accountants, associate sponsor of the event including category sponsor of the Lisburn & Castlereagh Business Person of the Year;

Andrew and Fred Dalzell from Dalzell Estate Agents, category sponsor of the Best Family Business Award;

Gillian Corstorphine and Michelle Cooke from Decora, category sponsor of the Rising Star Award;

Amy Bennington from Power NI, category sponsor of the Excellence in Contribution to the Community Award;

Emma Finney from South Eastern Regional College, category sponsor of the Innovation Award;

Martina Crawford from Lisburn Enterprise Organisation, category sponsor of the Best New Business Award;

Clayre Scott from Leckey, category sponsor of the Business Success Award;

Nicky McCollum from Haslem Hotel, category sponsor of the Best Social Enterprise Business Award;

Melanie Coey from Lisburn Chamber, category sponsor of the Best Company to Work For Award.

Additional sponsors for the awards include: