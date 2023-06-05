Lisburn-based integrated communications agency, Rumour Mill Creative Communications, picked up two gongs at the PRCA DARE Awards 2023.

Held at the Merchant Hotel, the ceremony saw the agency pick up the award for Small Consultancy of the Year, along with the Consumer Relations Award for its launch of The Avenue Cinema in Belfast.

Held across eight regions, the PRCA DARE Awards seek out and reward the very best PR and communications professionals across the UK, as decided by a panel of highly respected industry experts.

The awards are open to all parties involved in the use of PR for communications purposes across the UK including PR consultancies, in-house communications teams, digital agencies, marketing teams, and media owners.

Rumour Mill Creative Communications was recognised for its work throughout 2022/23 with clients including Omniplex, Outdoor Recreation Northern Ireland, Armagh Observatory and Planetarium, Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council and Boojum.

The consultancy was noted for its work on the launch of Omniplex’s new The Avenue Cinema concept, which saw top tier coverage secured in print, online and broadcast outlets across Northern Ireland.

Samantha Livingstone, managing director at Rumour Mill Creative Communications, said: “It is an honour to be recognised in two categories at the PRCA DARE Awards 2023.

“We are delighted to be named Small Consultancy of the Year by industry experts from across the UK and also to receive the Consumer Relations Award, for our work with Omniplex on the launch of The Avenue cinema concept.

“These awards are a testament to the high level of work and dedication put in by our team. We are passionate about helping our clients to achieve their objectives and to maximise return on investment.

“Rumour Mill Creative Communications was established as a forward-thinking agency and we evolve with the continually changing communications landscape. Together, we work daily to develop our capabilities and to bring new creative solutions to our clients. We employ a 360-degree approach and authenticity remains at the very core of our work.

“We would like to congratulate our industry peers who also received awards at this year’s ceremony.”

