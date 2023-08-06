The first-ever All-Ireland Sustainability Awards have commissioned Lisburn artist, Ruthie Stewart to create the bespoke trophies for their inaugural awards due to be held in Belfast.

Ruthie, who owns ‘Orlaith’s Studio’ where she creates pottery and art, will craft the pieces with a unique trophy design capturing the awards theme of sustainability. Using clay and reclaimed wood, as well as recycled packaging, Ruthie will ensure every scrap of clay is put to use in her designs.

Diagnosed with Crohn’s disease at the age of 15, Ruthie has used her passion for art as a source of joy, comfort and self-expression throughout her illness. Her studio is based in the bottom of her garden, just outside Lisburn.

The All-Ireland Sustainability Awards, developed by Danielle McCormick and her consultancy, Triterra, in partnership with 2023 sponsors Everrun and media partners U105, are on the final countdown for entries, which are due to close at 1pm on August 15.

With 13 categories spanning a wide range of industries including tourism and hospitality, food waste reduction, agri-food, green-export and more, organisers wanted to commission a bespoke award design whilst showcasing the fantastic creative talent that exists.

Danielle McCormick, director of the first ever All-Ireland Sustainability Awards event, said: “We are thrilled to be working with Ruthie, her craftsmanship is exceptional as is her sustainability ethos within her work. We want to ensure that our approach to the awards is as sustainable as our awards focus and that we support local and aspiring creative entrepreneurs, who play such a vital role in contributing towards a sustainable, vibrant, and culturally rich economy across the Island. When we met Ruthie, we immediately knew that she was a perfect fit as designer for our special inaugural event.”

Commenting on the project, Ruthie explained: “Sustainability and being environmentally conscious has always been an integral part of Orlaith’s Studio, so to have the opportunity to work with a company that aligned with that vision was amazing. I will admit that initially part of me was just a little terrified, but it has been an incredible opportunity, and I’m delighted that Danielle has taken a chance on Orlaith’s studio.

“I can truly say this has been the greatest creative experience and opportunity I have had so far. To have the honour of making these awards and know that people will be taking home my work is just unreal!”

With entries for the awards closing in under two weeks, Danielle, added: “We are delighted with the response to the awards from across the Island. Organisations and individuals are very much on a sustainability journey, and we have an amazing number of entrants sharing their stories and initiatives so far which is testament to all of the hard work taking place within the wider sustainability agenda.

“I encourage all individuals and organisations to get involved as you don’t need to be at the end of your journey to share good practice. Entry is free and can be completed at www.allirelandsustainability.com. With the deadline weeks away it’s time to get your applications in, and be one of the lucky few to win one of Ruthie’s beautiful trophies!”

The Awards cover a number of categories including;

Green Exporter of the Year

Net-Zero initiative of the year

Overall winner of the year

Young Changemaker

Waste, Resource Management & Circular Economy Initiative of the Year

Green Marketing / Stakeholder engagement initiative of the year

Sustainable Tourism & Hospitality Initiative of the Year

Energy Initiative / Project of the Year

Biodiversity initiative of the year

Food Waste Reduction Initiative of the Year

Social Sustainability, Diversity & Inclusion Initiative of the Year

Consultant / Consultancy of the Year

Housing / Buildings Initiative of the Year

Sustainable Agri-Food Initiative of the Year