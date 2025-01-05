Lisburn housing development: Fresh consultation to be launched on £250m project at Blaris

Lisburn and Castlereagh Council offices at Lagan Valley Island.

A fresh consultation is to be launched for a £250m Lisburn housing development after it was held up by Stormont.

A ‘pre-application notice’ is expected to be presented to council decision makers tomorrow (Monday) for the massive development at Blaris.

A previous application for 1,300 homes was approved by Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council in March 2021. However, it was ‘called in’ by the Department for Infrastructure (DfI) and issued with a ‘notice of opinion’ to refuse the housing development.

An appeal by LCCC has since been made to the planning Appeals Commission though it is likely to be 2026 before any progress will be made on the case.

Developers, Neptune Carleton LLP spoke to the Local Democracy Reporting Service saying: “We look forward to sharing our plans for a major new mixed use development on lands at Blaris, Lisburn and to hear local views on the proposals.

“The proposals seek to substantially deliver the strategic mixed use site, a key development site within the Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council Local Development Plan, and will offer a carefully considered mix of housing, employment opportunities, and supporting infrastructure.

“The site as a whole is envisaged to deliver 1,350 new dwellings and c.2 million square feet of employment space.”

The previous plans for Blaris also faced setbacks in November 2024 when Northern Ireland Water identified the development as being at risk due to pressure on its waste-water infrastructure.

The council has outlined plans for housing growth of approximately 12,000 newbuilds in its Local Development Plan-2032, but they are subject to a consultation with NIW.

The details of the new outline permission being sought by Neptune Carleton LLP are due to be presented to the public next month in Lisburn. The earliest possible date for the submission of a full planning application will be the week commencing 24 February 2025.

The spokesperson added: “There is the potential within the outline planning application that is being prepared to deliver some 770,000 sq. ft of space for a variety of business and employment uses, some 1,290 new dwellings including 20% affordable housing, new local needs convenience retail and creation of an extended riverside parkland extending the current towpath through the site and allowing for walking and cycling along the Lagan Valley Regional Park corridor.

“The development will be anchored by the delivery of the M1-Knockmore Link Road, significantly improving regional connectivity and easing traffic flow in the local area.”

It is understood the developers will offer more clarity on the differing 1,350 and 1,290 figures for the number of homes planned when the consultation is launched.

A public consultation event will take place on Thursday 23 January 2025 from 4pm- 7pm at Premier Inn Lisburn.