Kayleigh Jess from Lisburn has bridged the gap between injury rehabilitation and strength training to launch her very own hybrid facility, Fit Physio Hillsborough, with support from the Go For It Programme in partnership with Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council.

The talented physiotherapist launched Fit Physio Hillsborough last year offering clients a holistic approach to their rehabilitation and fitness goals by integrating physiotherapy with strength training services and one-on-one pilates.

The Hillsborough facility is fully equipped with a private treatment room and a bespoke strength and conditioning area.

The idea for Fit Physio Hillsborough was born out of Kayleigh's extensive experience in physiotherapy and her burning desire to establish a practice that combined her background in sport science.

Kayleigh said: “With expertise in both sport science and physiotherapy, I knew I wanted to create a facility that would bridge the gap between injury rehabilitation and functional strength training that would empower people to overcome injury, whilst becoming stronger, healthier and happier.

“Taking the leap into entrepreneurship was a huge decision for me as I found myself at a crossroads between establishing my own business or continuing to work for an employer. However, an opportune moment came up when the perfect premises became available, and that spurred me on to take the jump and embark on this exciting journey.”

Fit Physio Hillsborough has experienced remarkable growth built upon a reputation for helping clients reduce pain, improve movement, and reduce the risk of injury using scientifically backed hands-on treatment and movement training.

"Launching the business was a mix of emotions - nervousness, excitement, and a bit of fear of the unknown. But I was passionate about helping people and determined to make the business successful, so I embraced the challenge. I love combining my passion for physiotherapy and strength training, and it’s incredibly fulfilling to help people achieve their goals and make a positive impact on their lives, and then have them recommend my services to others,” continued Kayleigh.

Kayleigh launched Fit Physio after taking part in the Go For It programme through Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council.

The Go For It programme is delivered free of charge by a team of experienced business mentors through Northern Ireland’s wide network of enterprise agencies. It provides expert advice and support to develop a business plan that helps entrepreneurs turn their ideas into commercial businesses.

She explained: "The Go For It programme was a game-changer. It helped me with financial planning and opened my eyes to aspects of running a business that I hadn't considered before. The business plan they helped me create has been an essential tool for my business's success.

“The programme really gave me a clearer understanding of my business, refined my business idea, and helped me secure funding. The business plan provided a roadmap for my vision and goals, and I still refer to it regularly to stay on track."

Councillor Andrew Gowan, Mayor of Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council went out to visit Kayleigh and was interested to hear all about her new business venture.

He stated: “Kayleigh has invested so much time and energy into her passion, and I’m delighted the council's Go For It Programme has played a part in supporting her journey. I wish Kayleigh every success for the future, and we look forward to Fit Physio Hillsborough flourishing and making a positive impact on the lives of its clients."

Martina Crawford, chief executive officer at Lisburn Enterprise Organisation Ltd, added: “From the outset, we recognised Kayleigh’s passion for her hybrid approach to physiotherapy and strength training, and we were determined to provide her with the comprehensive support she needed to turn her vision into a thriving reality.