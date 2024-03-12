Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The ‘Project Evo’ transformations will see each of the stores get a top-to-bottom refresh making them the best and most up-to-date Poundland or Dealz stores they can be.

The refresh will be the first significant investment in the majority of these stores for over five years as both customer aisles and colleague areas get a major renovation.

Each will offer customers the most comprehensive ranges that can be accommodated in the location, including chilled and frozen food, and the very latest clothing and homewares ranges powered by Poundland’s parent company Pepco.

Lisburn's Poundland store has had a makeover. Pic credit: Poundland

As part of the transformation, the stores will also get fresh new signage, flooring and lighting while back office colleague areas will also be given a makeover to make them better places to work.

After the alterations, all the stores will have been reconfigured to offer more baby and kids clothing than ever before, bringing parents its promise of amazing value.

The introduction of chilled food will see these stores bring Poundland’s market-leading £3.00 meal deal to each location alongside the frozen food ranges that have proven increasingly popular with shoppers.

Poundland’s director of property services Alan Smallman said:

A new look for Lisburn's Poundland store. Pic credit: Poundland

“Project Evo represents a significant investment in a substantial number of stores to make them brilliant places to shop and work.

“Over the past five years we’ve transformed our offer for customers, adding extensive ranges of clothing, homewares, chilled and frozen food.

“We’re now embarking on a programme that will show off those ranges in a modern and bright environment that’s easy to shop, navigate and checkout.

“We look forward to bringing our best offer to these 150 stores over the coming months.”

The new look Lisburn store was unveiled on Saturday March 9, much to the delight of local customers.