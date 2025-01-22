Lisburn’s cool couple Andy and Rae Keery helping to ensure the freshness of food here
They run the unique Rent-a-Fridge small business in the Co Antrim town which has pioneered the development of portable storage systems for rent by some of the biggest eateries and food producers here over the past decade.
A refrigeration engineer with experience over 30 years, Andy specialises in bespoke cold storage trailers that he builds to the specific needs of individual clients, often in response to critical cooling emergencies. He’s enabled many food businesses to keep food cool when their existing storage systems have faced sudden power issues.
“Our work has ranged from retail refurbishment and hotel extensions to commercial kitchen re-fits and installing emergency response systems to keep critical fresh food cool,” says Rae, who looks after the administration.
“We are frequently featured at festivals, pharmaceutical sites, hospitals and at flood damaged premises to preserve flood damaged articles. We’ve a record of quick response to fast food operators and other food businesses experiencing potentially very costly cooling challenges,” she adds.
The small company has also designed and made refrigerated systems for major food exhibitions such as the huge Royal Ulster Agricultural Show in Balmoral Park, Lisburn, including the prestigious food and drink presentations by a wide range of food producers.
Handy cold storage units have, in addition, are provided regularly to the hugely popular Christmas and Spring continental markets outside Belfast City Hall, as well as prestigious international golf tournaments here and in Scotland.
Andy explains: “All our cold stores feature wheel-clamps, internal lighting and anti-slip flooring. We can deliver 24/7, at a time that suits clients. We understand that the refrigeration industry is 24/7 and we are always ready to respond positively and as quickly as practicable.”
