A business that has been monitoring stock efficiencies, shortages and discrepancies in the hospitality trade for four decades is celebrating their 40 year milestone this month.

Harris Stocktaking Systems, one of the best-known stock takers for the wet trade and retail industry in Ireland, has thrived over its lifetime thanks to investment in advanced computerised systems and consistent personal service. That service covers stocktaking and an interpretation of findings that enable businesses to operate more efficiently. And over the years it has saved its clients hundreds of thousands of pounds.

Among its customer-base are Ten Square Hotel, Belfast, Crowne Plaza Hotel, Belfast, Sallys of Omagh, The Cuan, Strangford and The Merchant Hotel, Belfast.

Operated by directors Colum Clenaghan and Perpetua McShane, Harris Stocktaking is enjoying buoyant business in 2023 as more and more hospitality establishments seek out its cost-efficient stocktaking service to reorganise their finances.

Managing director Colum, said: “We are excited to mark our 40th anniversary during what is a very busy and positive year for the business.

“Harris Stocktaking is renowned as being one of the top stocktaking service providers for the licensed trade in Ireland for a reason and that is because we are unwavering with our efficiency, our personal service and our ability to uncover losses within a business by offering stock advice and exposing areas where financial leaks are evident.

“Over the past 40 years, the way we work has been revolutionised by technology too, allowing us to offer a rapid, same-day service for many of our clients. We also take the pain and anxiety away from our clients and turn problems into solutions and these are some of the reasons our business has flourished for 40 years.”

Perpetua McShane and Colum Clenaghan of Harris Stocktaking Systems are joined by Dave Commander of Ten Square as they celebrate the company’s 40th anniversary

Chartered accountant Perpetua McShane FCA, managing director, continued: “Marking our 40th anniversary speaks volumes about the service Harris Stocktaking offers. It shows that we are successful at what we do and that stocktaking is such a necessary tool for the financial success of licensed businesses.

“We are welcoming more and more new clients onboard as many business owners seek to ensure their operations are completely airtight during what is a very challenging economic period. From sports clubs to hotels and restaurants and from small enterprises to large-scale operations, we always deliver.”

Dave Commander, Operations Manager at Ten Square, added: “I want to take this opportunity to highlight how brilliant Colum and his team at Harris Stocktaking Systems are. The attention to detail, the guidance, and support within the service is fantastic, from pre stocktake to post stocktake care.