Listed pharmaceutical manufacturer secures £1million in grant funding
A Belfast-based technology and solutions provider to the pharma and biotech industry has secured £1million in grant funding from the UKRI Strength in Places Fund.
Listed firm Diaceutics said it will use the funding to further elucidate the gaps in clinical practices that need addressing, so that all appropriate patients benefit from precision medicine in Northern Ireland/UK.
Diaceutics provides pharma and biotech companies with a commercialisation for precision medicines through data analytics, scientific and advisory services enabled by its platform DXRX - The Diagnostics Network.
Ryan Keeling, chief executive of Diaceutics, said: "We are very grateful to the UKRI for awarding this funding, which we will deploy to support our R&D activities.
"Initiatives such as this are very important and will help us progress our data products, clinical data & bioinformatics pipeline development, staff skills and apprenticeships development."