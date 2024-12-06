Listed firm Diaceutics said it will use the funding to further elucidate the gaps in clinical practices that need addressing, so that all appropriate patients benefit from precision medicine in Northern Ireland/UK

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Belfast-based technology and solutions provider to the pharma and biotech industry has secured £1million in grant funding from the UKRI Strength in Places Fund.

Listed firm Diaceutics said it will use the funding to further elucidate the gaps in clinical practices that need addressing, so that all appropriate patients benefit from precision medicine in Northern Ireland/UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Diaceutics said it will use the funding to further elucidate the gaps in clinical practices (Image credit: Pixabay)

Diaceutics provides pharma and biotech companies with a commercialisation for precision medicines through data analytics, scientific and advisory services enabled by its platform DXRX - The Diagnostics Network.

Ryan Keeling, chief executive of Diaceutics, said: "We are very grateful to the UKRI for awarding this funding, which we will deploy to support our R&D activities.