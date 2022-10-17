Holywood public relations consultancy LK Communications is celebrating a quadruple award win after officially securing Northern Ireland’s ‘PR Consultancy of the Year’ title at the Chartered Institute of Public Relations (CIPR) Pride Awards 2022.

Based in London, the CIPR is the world’s only Royal Chartered professional body for public relations practitioners, with nearly 10,000 members.

In addition to winning the prestigious title, LK Communications also secured two coveted gold awards and a silver award in three highly competitive categories at the annual awards ceremony which this year was held in the Merchant Hotel.Securing two gold awards for the region’s best Consumer Relations and Healthcare campaigns for its work with Lidl NI, LK Communications also picked up a silver award in the Travel, Leisure and Tourism category for its work with Galgorm Collection.

Managing director Nikki Larkin, said: “We are absolutely thrilled and incredibly proud to have won PR Consultancy of the Year in NI which is a big affirmation for our team and its commitment to consistently developing and delivering cutting edge, creative PR campaigns on behalf of our clients.

"I’m delighted that our work with Lidl NI and Galgorm Collection has been recognised by the industry’s top professional body and I’m grateful for our clients’ support for the success we have achieved.”

Since it was established in 2005, LK Communications has won numerous accolades for its consumer and corporate communications work representing some of the UK and Ireland’s leading brands, including Lidl NI, Lookers Plc and Charles Hurst, Visit Belfast, Galgorm Collection, Aflac NI, ABC Council, Gas Networks Ireland and Wirefox.

