Alongside a team of experts from across the group, Jenny will engage with local politicians, regional business leaders, community networks, and charitable organisations to address the challenges facing Northern Ireland.

As part of her role, Jenny will continue the work the group started in 2018 with the forum for a ‘Better Housing Market Northern Ireland’. The forum, led by a steering group of senior figures from across the housing sector, is tasked with considering the issues facing the housing market in Northern Ireland and developing policy solutions.

Working alongside the forum’s steering group, Jenny will be talking to policy makers about the forum’s latest report, New Foundations: The route to low carbon homes, which makes a number of recommendations about how to address the pressing need to decarbonise the housing stock in Northern Ireland.

Jenny will also run a series of events, with local leaders and community groups to help tackle financial fraud, improve financial education and improve access to digital skills in the region.

In addition to being a group ambassador, Jenny is group regulatory policy director at Lloyds Banking Group, with responsibility for regulatory developments across the group. Prior to this she held senior positions at Santander UK and RSA Insurance.

She will also support the Halifax Foundation for Northern Ireland to promote community well-being, support vulnerable customers, and advance inclusion and diversity in the region.

