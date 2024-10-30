Lobby group says budget spells woe for pubs and hotels despite draught beer duty cut

​A lobby group for pubs and restaurants in Northern Ireland has lamented yesterday’s Budget.

Hospitality Ulster, said while the cut in the duty on draught beer might seem positive (amounting to about 1p per pint), there are other aspects which are of deep concern.

Joel Neill, operations director of the group, said: “While our hospitality colleagues in England and Wales are rightly upset at the lowering of the 75% business rates relief to the 40% announced in today's Budget, hospitality businesses in Northern Ireland were never party to this relief.

"Paired with the Budget's increase of the National Minimum and Living Wage, increase in employers' National Insurance contributions, and decrease in the threshold for those contributions, today's Budget will have done nothing but increase the cost of doing business for hospitality.

Tax on whisky is to rise, but to fall on draught beer

"We all want to see people paid more. Our members want to reward good work and make work pay, but what is being asked of businesses is simply unsustainable if taxes are going to shoot up at the same time.

"Without the extension of rates relief to Northern Ireland's hospitality businesses or a decrease to VAT, these measures will only threaten employment and businesses in the sector.

"While the cutting of duty on draft alcohol might have raised some cheers in Westminster, the reality is that these savings are unlikely to be passed onto the customer due to the increased cost of doing business.”