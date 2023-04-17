Local Business advisory firm, BDO NI has partnered with outdoor street food and retail market Trademarket in aid of local charity NI Chest, Heart and Stroke (NICHS) to bring a pre-loved fashion market to the Linen Quarter, Belfast.

The market, which takes place on Friday, April 28 has seen a number of local businesses signing up to take part, including East Belfast based vintage clothes shop American Madness who will donate some of their pre-loved denim to the market.

Organisers are encouraging people to use their Spring clean to find their preloved quality designer fashion a new home. On the day, a special auction of some standout pieces donated by local style icons and well-known faces will also take place.

BDO NI has always been committed to supporting and facilitating opportunities for their trainees to manage their own CSR projects. This initiative is being managed by BDO NI Trainee Laura Wright with support from her colleagues in the audit department and mentor Laura Jackson, partner. Laura said: “We thought that the pre-loved concept would be an environmentally conscious approach to fundraising and a great way to promote sustainability in fashion, encouraging people to be mindful of their consumption habits. Given the contemporary focus of the media on sustainability, this was an opportunity for BDO NI to support a great cause in a way which promotes this important agenda.

“Across the firm, many of us have wardrobes full of gems that we no longer wear. With all the clothing received, we have been able to organise our very own pre-loved market that is open to anyone to come and give these items a new lease of life, while allowing us to give back to our chosen charity.

“We have worked closely with NI Chest Heart and Stroke, Trademarket and Linen Quarter Bid to organise the event, and are proud to be supporting a number of local businesses that were keen to get involved. Our objective with the pre-loved market was to create something that would be enjoyable for everyone, so this will be a great social event, even if fashion isn’t your thing. For all the clothes addicts, this will be a fun and eco-friendly way to refresh your wardrobe without breaking the bank.”

Trixie’s Trinkets, a small local business selling customised beaded jewellery will be one of many vendors there on the day, with all proceeds going towards supporting the work of NICHS. IN addition, any items not sold will be distributed to local Belfast homeless and refugee charities.

Nadia Duncan, donor development manager at NICHS, continued: “We are so grateful to BDO NI for their continued support of our work and amazing fundraising efforts which to date have raised an incredible amount of almost £13,000. We are really looking forward to this event, which will not only offer a wonderful opportunity for the public to find a fabulous fashion bargain at a charity shop price, but we also hope lots of people will stop by to meet our team and learn more about the work we do supporting the local community from our care services and programmes, to our health promotion programmes for workplaces, schools and community groups, and our support of ground-breaking research at local universities and hospitals.

“If you would like to donate good quality pre-loved items you will receive not only our heartfelt thanks but also a £5 voucher to spend on the day.”

BDO NI announced their three-year partnership with NI Chest, Heart and Stroke in December 2021, with the charity supporting more than 335,000 people living in Northern Ireland with a chest, heart, or stroke condition.

Trademarket founder Will Neill, added: “Trademarket are delighted to host this charity event for our Linen Quarter neighbours, BDO NI and NI Chest Heart & Stroke. It’s going to a fun-packed day, and we would encourage everyone to get the date in their diary now and call in with us to eat, drink or shop and just enjoy the craic for a really great cause. We’ll be serving up some special heart-warming seasonal treats too with a percentage of sales going to the charity’s work in the local community so please do pop in and lend your support.”

Jon-Joe Rogers, owner of American Madness, Max McPherson from Trademarket pictured with Nadia Duncan from NI Chest Heart and Stroke, Laura Wright, Jack Black and Abbie Laughlin from local business advisory firm BDO NI and Jack Rice from Trademarket who launched the pre-loved fashion market due to come to the Linen Quarter, Belfast in partnership with Trademarket

For more information or to donate you can contact [email protected] / 028 9032 0184 during office hours before Friday, April 21.