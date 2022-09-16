Local businessman joins Citywatch Board of Directors
Citywatch NI is pleased to announce that local businessman, Garry MacDonald has been appointed to its Board of Directors.
r MacDonald is Managing Director of Lisburn based technology services company, Helios IT. A leading member of Lisburn Chamber of Commerce, Mr MacDonald was Chamber President for a three year term from 2018 to 2021. Garry is also Treasurer of the Ulster Aviation Society where he has been a member for 10 years.
Commenting on the appointment, Chairman Philip Dean stated, “we are delighted to see Garry join our Board at an exciting time for Citywatch, following the successful replacement of our CCTV camera network in Lisburn city centre and his business expertise will be invaluable.”
Citywatch NI provides CCTV monitoring in Lisburn City Centre, Royal Hillsborough and Moira as well as Newcastle, Ballynahinch and Downpatrick for Newry Mourne & Down District Council. It’s key funder is Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council and the organisation also has additional private and public sector contracts.
Citywatch NI also provides a radiolink service to local businesses in Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council area, working in partnership with the PSNI to deter and detect crime and anti-social behaviour. The dedicated radiolink service allows businesses to have direct contact with Citywatch CCTV operators and the PSNI.
In 2021, despite reduced hours due to the pandemic, Citywatch CCTV Operators dealt with a total of 2,935 incidents. This included 285 drug related incidents, 578 alcohol related incidents, 196 mental health related incidents, 505 missing people/concern for safety and 271 theft related incidents. In total there were 148 Police arrests as a direct result from Citywatch cctv operator actions.