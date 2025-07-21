Peter Hannan of Hannan Meats in Moira has twice won the Great Taste Supreme Title

​Hundreds of local food and drink companies of all sizes are hoping that Great Taste judges will bring them good news on 29 th July that will lead to more business in Britain.

Great Taste is simply the world’s largest and most trusted food and drink accreditation scheme. Success in the annual awards has, in previous years, led directly to new exports to Britain, the biggest single market for local food, and further afield. It’s a competition which has also grown globally and now welcomes entries from across Europe and beyond.

And it’s a competition in which local companies have fared exceptionally well in the past. The supreme champion title, the most coveted award, has been won three times by Northern Ireland – twice by Peter Hannan’s widely acclaimed Hannan Meats, a butcher specialising in gourmet beef, bacon and lamb, and once by George McCartney’s Deli for roast beef. Both companies are based in Moira, Co Down.

Peter Hannan says: “Putting your food or drink to the test with our panel of over 500 experts is a quick way to get honest, straightforward and impartial feedback from chefs, buyers, food writers and retailers. Whether a product receives a 1-, 2- or 3-star accolade, Great Taste stars are highly respected seals of approval across the food and drink industry in Britain and beyond.

Tim McCarthy of Blackfire Hot Sauces won three stars last year

“We’ve gained tremendous international recognition from Great Taste especially in terms of creating highly innovative taste experiences. It’s all about quality, taste and different flavours for consumers,” he adds.

Recent acquisitions will see Hannan in the running this year for gourmet butter and charcuterie through his acquisition of Abernethy Butter and Ispini Charcuterie, both also based in Moira and previous Great Taste winners. He acquired both companies last year and has led them to increasing sales in Britain and the Irish Republic.

Hannan also owns En Place Foods in Cookstown and CRAIC Foods in Craigavon in partnership with experienced chef and flavour guru Paul Clarke.

Both companies have won a string of Great Taste awards for innovative condiments and jams.

Peter Hannan of Hannan Meats in Moira has twice won the Great Taste Supreme Title

“There’s no doubt that Great Taste has helped us to establish our reputation for highly innovative and quality foods with retailers in Britain,” adds Paul.

Tim McCarthy, owner of Blackfire Hot Sauces in Belfast, has also seen business boosted as a result of winning a coveted three stars last year.

“We’ve seen a lot of approaches from delis in Britain keen to taste our spicy sauces,” he says.

Michele Shirlow, chief executive of Food NI, the local food and drink promotion body, is also an enthusiastic advocate of Great Taste, encouraging the organisation’s hundreds of member companies “to pitch their products against international competitors”. “Our food and drink are world class. It’s important for companies to show the world just how tasty they are. We need greater international awareness of the outstanding quality and taste that they provide.

“Winning a Great Taste award, especially a three-star rating, can significantly boost a product’s reputation, marketability and, ultimately, sales, which is, of course, the primary objective of it all,” adds Michele.

Other highly successful local companies in the past include Thompson’s Family Teas n Belfast, owner of the market leading Punjana brand and now the most ‘decorated tea blender’ in Great Taste.

Great Taste, organised annually by the Guild of Fine Food in London, is a system of blind taste tests conducted by hundreds of experts, including chefs, buyers, food writers, and retailers.

Products can earn one, two, or three stars based on their taste, with three stars signifying an ‘exquisite’ and ‘faultless’ product. These awards are highly respected within the food and drink industry, often referred to as the ‘Oscars of Food’.

Products are judged solely on taste, without the judges having any knowledge of the brand or producer. A diverse group of professionals evaluates the entries, awarding one, two, or three stars, with each level signifying a different degree of excellence. The awards attract entries from over 100 countries.

“While taste is paramount, other factors like texture, aroma, and overall enjoyment are also considered,” according to John Farrand, chief executive of the influential Guild of Fine Food. “The competition, now the world’s most important taste test, grows in strength every year.

“It supports, promotes and mentors the people crafting fantastic food and delicious drinks in businesses large and small, giving buyers and food lovers in the UK and overseas reliable recommendations for great tasting products,” adds John.

Three star winners from Northern Ireland last year included:

Porchetta from Hannan Meats, Moira

Aghinlig Orchard Ice Cider from Applejames In Armagh

Ghost Chilli & Black Lime Ketchup from Blackfire Food, Belfast.

John Farrand continues: “It’s hugely important to us at the Guild to inject some positivity into the speciality food and drink industry. Given the economic headwinds that both independent retailers and small and medium producers are facing, the announcement of the new crop of Great Taste stars will be fillip for us all.”

