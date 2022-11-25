A 16-week female mentorship programme, created by four sisters from Magherafelt in memory of their late father, has given local women the chance to overcome challenges and put plans in place for the future.

The Patsy Duffy Mentorship Programme provided expert advice and guidance in a range of specialist areas from sisters, Tanya McGeehan, Aisling Bremner, Lisa Duffy and Roisin Deery, who have a combined 75 years experience in their respective fields.

Mentee Donna Breen, said: “I found the Patsy Duffy mentorship programme such an amazing chance to gain clarity, direction and have insightful conversations. Having the unique opportunity of being mentored by trailblazing women who are all doing amazing things in their respective fields is inspiring in itself.”

Pictured with Mentee Donna Breen are mentors Aisling Bremner, founder of Aisling Bremner Marketing, Tanya McGeehan, managing director of MCG Investments and qualified teacher and trained actor, Lisa Duffy. The fourth mentor, Roisin Deery (not pictured), has extensive experience in Management Consultancy and is based in Dubai

Tanya McGeeghan, managing director of MCG Investments, explained: “We were overwhelmed by the number of applications we received. What struck us was the number of women from across NI who feel stuck, and in many ways disconnected and unsure, about what they want from a career.

"For many women having a family will fundamentally change you, in that you are equally as ambitious but you also want to work around your family. Traditional work structures, and unfortunately society at large, are not very supportive of that.

“For some of the mentees finding themselves and their big dreams post motherhood and post maternity leave, was a really life-changing thing and through our programme being able to have confidential, objective and non-judgemental conversations and answering some big questions was clearly very powerful and helpful for the mentees.”

Aisling Bremner, founder of Aisling Bremner Marketing, added: “We are proud that because of The Patsy Duffy Mentorship Programme, each mentee now has a much clearer idea of what they do not want, which is vital, as well as being honest and brave about their big dreams.

"For our mentees that has resulted in the start of a new scalable business, building an online community, more confidence in public speaking and overcoming limiting beliefs that were holding them back professionally.

"We would like to thank our four mentees for dedicating themselves to the programme.”