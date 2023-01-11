Logistics UK has met the Foreign Secretary, The Rt Hon James Cleverly MP to discuss the ongoing and future impacts of the Northern Ireland Protocol on local trade.

As part of the Northern Ireland Business Brexit Working Group (NIBBWG), the firm emphasised the need for a negotiated outcome between the UK and the EU and discussed solutions that will provide its members with much-needed trading certainty to move forward.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Logistics UK is one of the UK’s leading business groups, representing logistics businesses which are vital to keeping the UK trading, and more than seven million people directly employed in the making, selling and moving of goods.

Highlighting the importance of the meeting, Nichola Mallon, head of trade and devolved policy at Logistics UK, explained: “Logistics businesses are the backbone of the Northern Ireland economy.

"They keep goods moving, and smooth trade between Northern Ireland, GB and the EU is vital for our sector and for economic growth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"In today’s meeting we emphasised the need for a negotiated outcome between the UK and the EU on implementation of the Protocol that reduces administrative and cost burdens, and delivers stability, certainty, simplicity and affordability for businesses.

"We were encouraged by the Foreign Secretary’s positive approach and understanding of the issues our member businesses face.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nichola Mallon, head of trade and devolved policy at Logistics UK

“It is encouraging to see the Westminster government actively engaging with industry and we look forward to taking part in further scheduled meetings with Leader of the Labour Party, Keir Starmer, and Taoiseach, Leo Varadkar, later this week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Logistics UK welcomes the opportunity to represent our members’ interests at the highest level, engaging in the conversations that are driving solutions.

"We urge politicians from both the UK and EU to reach a timely resolution that provides greater certainty and clarity for member businesses, as well as the wider Northern Ireland economy.”

Advertisement Hide Ad