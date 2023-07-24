Antrim-based Robinson Services and its Belfast specialist security business, Sword Security (NI) ltd, have joined London firm Bidvest Noonan.

Since its establishment in 1977, Bidvest Noonan has grown to become a market leader for services such as cleaning and security across the UK and Ireland. This expansion cements Bidvest Noonan as the leading facilities services provider in the region, with 2,500 people supporting customers becoming as one of Northern Ireland's largest employers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Robinson Services has been a trusted provider of high-quality cleaning and support services for over 40 years. Sword Security (NI) ltd has established itself as one of Northern Ireland's premier security providers. Together, these companies employ more than 900 professionals in the region, whose conditions of employment will remain unchanged.

Major business development in Northern Ireland as Bidvest Noonan announces two significant local entities, Robinson Services and Sword Security (NI) ltd have joined its group. This expansion cements Bidvest Noonan as the leading facilities services provider in the region, with 2,500 people supporting customers in the region. The move bolsters our ability to deliver high-quality services and positions us as one of Northern Ireland's largest employers. Pictured are Cormac Sheils, CEO of Bidvest Noonan, David Robinson, managing director, Robinson Services, Jim O’Hagan, managing director, Bidvest Noonan, Northern Ireland and Gillian Robinson, director Robinson Services

This is the second major investment Bidvest Noonan has made in Northern Ireland in recent years. In 2021, Bidvest Noonan welcomed Amber Support Solutions, one of Northern Ireland's largest Industrial Cleaning companies, into its group.

The addition of Robinson Services and Sword Security (NI) Limited now further strengthens Bidvest Noonan's capability in the region, combining their extensive experience, expertise, and resources to deliver exceptional results to clients.

Commenting on the announcement, Jim O’Hagan, managing director of Bidvest Noonan’s business in Northern Ireland, said: “I’m delighted that Robinson Services and Sword Security are now part of Bidvest Noonan and I’m looking forward to working with David and all of my new colleagues. Our businesses are highly compatible, which will allow us to achieve a seamless transition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"For our customers and our people, this means that our operations will continue as normal, with the same dedicated teams delivering the highest standards of service."

David Robinson, managing director of Robinson Services, explained: “It’s a very exciting time for all of us at Robinson Services and Sword Security as we become part of Bidvest Noonan. Our businesses have so much in common, including our commitment to putting people first, creating exceptional service solutions through imagination and expertise, and our dedication to building strong and long-lasting relationships with our customers. I'm excited about our future as part of Bidvest Noonan.”