A proposal to park a converted airbnb double-decker bus in Portrush has been given the green light after an appeal overturned the local council’s initial rejection.

The plan requested permission for the change of use of land south of 10 Castle Erin Road for the ‘stationing of a double decker bus for short term visitor accommodation including creation of new access, provision of two parking spaces and ancillary development’.

The applicant, Emma Mullan from Garvagh, plans to refurbish a nine-metre-long bus by transforming the ground floor into a lounge, kitchen, and storage space. The upper deck will house three bedrooms and a shower.

Supporting documents submitted by the applicant's agent, MKA Planning Ltd, also argued that the bus would attract tourists and benefit the local economy by encouraging visitors to explore and patronise nearby shops, leisure facilities and hospitality venues.

However the proposal was met with resistance from Causeway Coast and Glens Planning Committee who, following advice from various departments, decided to refuse the scheme.

Additionally, the nearby Curry’s Funpark operators submitted a letter of objection voicing concerns, suggesting that noise complaints from future occupants could pose a problem as well as being an ‘inappropriate development and impacting upon the natural beauty of area’.

However, following a remote informal hearing, the Planning Appeals Commission recently overturned the council’s refusal stating: ‘The appeal is allowed and temporary planning permission is granted, subject to conditions.’

Commissioner Gareth Kerr remarked: “The nature of the proposal which would provide additional, and no-doubt unique, tourist accommodation would accord with the wider tourist industry in Portrush and would help realise the aspiration in the LDP (Local Development Plan) for investment in tourist product development and visitor accommodation.

"It would be viewed with the backdrop of poor quality larger buildings which would ensure that it would not appear out of scale with its surroundings, or unduly prominent or incongruous. It would read as a parked vehicle rather than as a building and, as such, its massing would be in no way unusual. Having regard to the immediate surroundings of the appeal site, I am not persuaded that the parking of a double-decker bus on it for a temporary period comprising two summers would fail to respect the site context.

“Whilst the design of an older type of London bus is not necessarily local to Portrush, it would evoke associations with the former heyday of the resort in the earlier 20th century. Such a vehicle would not appear out of place in a beach resort.

