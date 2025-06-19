Pictured at the Digital Transformation Flexible Fund Information Event from left are, Patrick McGirr, deputy director, Business Engagement, AICC, UU, Daneille McNally, business development manager, DCSDC, Cathal Ferry, Industry 4.0 Centre manager, NWRC, Leona Doran, business development manager, Pneuma Healthcare and Jim Murray, XR Hub manager, NWRC

Ulster University’s Immersive Suite in Londonderry hosted a dynamic morning of innovation and collaboration on Thursday, drawing business leaders from across the region to explore the transformative potential of immersive technologies.

Organised by Derry City and Strabane District Council’s business support team in partnership with Ulster University, the event brought together over 20 representatives from local businesses keen to discover how digital transformation could drive growth, competitiveness and innovation in their operations.

Attendees were welcomed with refreshments and networking opportunities before a packed agenda of expert speakers, panel discussions, and hands-on demonstrations.

Those present were given the opportunity to learn all about the cutting-edge facilities within the Immersive Suite and heard insights into how the university is supporting industry through technology-driven services.

The keynote address was delivered by Andrei Gurca, senior lecturer at Queen’s University Business School, who explored trends in international business, entrepreneurship, and marketing, while highlighting how innovation support funding can help SMEs embrace digital tools.

A lively panel discussion followed, led by Katrina Bradley, featuring contributions from Leona Doran from Pneuma Healthcare, Danielle McNally, business development manager at DCSDC and Patrick McGirr from AICC.

The panellists shared their real-world experiences and insights on embracing change, navigating funding opportunities, and staying ahead in a fast-evolving digital landscape.

Participants then had the opportunity to tour the Immersive Suite in small groups and engage directly with advisors from the Business Support Clinics, including Cathal Ferry and Jim Murray from NWRC.

Pictured at the Digital Transformation Flexible Fund Information Event from left are, Daneille McNally, Business development manager, DCSDC, Katrina Bradley, NumeraSee, Andrea Guru, senior lecturer, Innovation Management, Queen’s Business School, QUB, and Shauna McGill, senior lecturer, School of Education , Ulster University

Organisers of the event expressed thanks to all attendees, contributors, and support partners, emphasising the importance of cross-sector collaboration in driving digital innovation within the region.