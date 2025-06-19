Londonderry businesses explore digital futures at Immersive Technology Showcase
Organised by Derry City and Strabane District Council’s business support team in partnership with Ulster University, the event brought together over 20 representatives from local businesses keen to discover how digital transformation could drive growth, competitiveness and innovation in their operations.
Attendees were welcomed with refreshments and networking opportunities before a packed agenda of expert speakers, panel discussions, and hands-on demonstrations.
Those present were given the opportunity to learn all about the cutting-edge facilities within the Immersive Suite and heard insights into how the university is supporting industry through technology-driven services.
The keynote address was delivered by Andrei Gurca, senior lecturer at Queen’s University Business School, who explored trends in international business, entrepreneurship, and marketing, while highlighting how innovation support funding can help SMEs embrace digital tools.
A lively panel discussion followed, led by Katrina Bradley, featuring contributions from Leona Doran from Pneuma Healthcare, Danielle McNally, business development manager at DCSDC and Patrick McGirr from AICC.
The panellists shared their real-world experiences and insights on embracing change, navigating funding opportunities, and staying ahead in a fast-evolving digital landscape.
Participants then had the opportunity to tour the Immersive Suite in small groups and engage directly with advisors from the Business Support Clinics, including Cathal Ferry and Jim Murray from NWRC.
Organisers of the event expressed thanks to all attendees, contributors, and support partners, emphasising the importance of cross-sector collaboration in driving digital innovation within the region.
“Today’s event was about showcasing what’s possible when we come together to support business transformation. The enthusiasm and engagement from our local business community was fantastic and we are truly excited to see what is in store for the Derry and Strabane business landscape in the coming years,” said Danielle McNally, business development manager.