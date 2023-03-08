New research by The Solar Centre has revealed that Londonderry has the highest number of broken electric car charging points in the UK.

The Solar Centre analysed the latest data recording the number of EV chargers in towns and cities across the UK and discovered that a staggering 30% of existing chargers in Londonderry are not working.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A recent report regarding attitudes in Northern Ireland towards electric vehicles found that 44% of respondents felt discouraged about purchasing an electric vehicle due to the need to recharge it. But the government recently announced its plans to invest £3.27 million into upgrading the EV network across the province by replacing unreliable chargers and upgrading fast chargers to rapid ones.

Londonderry has the highest number of broken Electrical Vehicle chargers in the UK

Not far behind Londonderry is Worcester in England, with almost one in four (23%) of their available charging points broken.

Ipswich in England has the third highest number of broken chargers due to 22.7% of their EV charging stations currently not working.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brian Davenport, owner and co-founder at The Solar Centre, said: “Electric cars are eco-friendly, convenient and have lower running costs, but a lack of available chargers and inconsistency in their ability to work could put drivers off.