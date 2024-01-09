All Sections
Look around this luxury 39-bedroom hotel which is up for sale in Co Antrim for £4 million

This amazing 39-bedroom hotel comes with a landscaped parkland site – and has an established wedding / events business with purpose built ceremony pavilion on site.
By Gemma Murray
Published 9th Jan 2024, 16:10 GMT
Updated 9th Jan 2024, 16:19 GMT

According to Propertypal Rosspark Hotel has a 3-Star rating from Tourism NI, 4.5 rating on TripAdvisor, 8.4 rating on Booking.com and 8.9 rating on Hotels.com.

Rosspark Hotel, 20 Doagh Road, Kells, Ballymena, BT42 3LZ

Rosspark Hotel, 20 Doagh Road, Kells, Ballymena, BT42 3LZ Photo: propertypal

