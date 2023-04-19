News you can trust since 1737
Look inside this historic Railway Station dating back to 1856 and its painstakingly restored Station Masters House, Station House and Waiting Room - 16 images

Just look inside one of Northern Ireland's Most Historic Railway Stations dating back to 1856 and including three distinguished properties - Station Masters House, Station House And The Waiting Room.

By Gemma Murray
Published 19th Apr 2023, 15:47 BST
Updated 19th Apr 2023, 15:56 BST

Forming part of the Belfast and County Down Railway, which ran from Belfast to Newcastle, Co Down, the railway station was opened in 1858 and subsequently closed to passengers in 1950. Now it has been lovingly restored and placed on the market.

2 & 4 Station Road, Saintfield, BT24 7DU Sale of Two 3 Bedroom Detached Properties Price £595,000

