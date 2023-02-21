Loss of nearly 200 jobs would be massive blow to Lurgan area as Americold propose downsizing

Over 190 jobs are at risk at Americold after a company restructure.

The News Letter understands 192 people could be made redundant, with 50 of those potentially being offered new contracts as a 90-day consultation gets underway.

SDLP Lurgan councillor Ciaran Toman said: "The news that Americold is downsizing its operation in Lurgan with up to 200 people potentially losing their job is a massive blow to this area.

"Americold are one of the major employers in Lurgan and there will be many employees and their families left very worried as a result of this news. The SDLP’s thoughts are with all those affected.

“We have seen numerous job losses in Lurgan over recent years with all too few jobs being created to replace them. This news will have a serious impact on the local economy, at what is an already difficult time for many families, with cost of living and other pressures.”

He added: “It is deeply disappointing that there is no Executive or Assembly in place to help mitigate the fallout of these job losses and to address the failure to invest properly in job creation in this area in the long-term.”

Americold, who took control of the Lurgan facility in 2020, offered the following statement: "Due to changes in customer demand, Americold has determined that we must restructure and right size our transportation business in Lurgan to align with anticipated transport flows going forward.

"We are proposing a downsizing in fleet and personnel and will be entering a period of consultation with all affected staff.

"It is expected that the consultation period will last no longer than 90 days. We will provide more information as we work through this transition period."

Sinn Fein MLA John O’Dowd said: "This will be a very worrying time for the workers and their families.