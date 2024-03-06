Lough Erne Resort to host event to bring local businesses closer together

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The networking breakfast, on Wednesday 13th March, will be the first of what is hoped to be a series of events aimed at encouraging greater partnership within the Fermanagh business community.

Pauline Carey, Lough Erne Resort’s Sales Manager, said increased partnership across the hospitality and ancillary sectors will enhance the region’s local economy and further build its reputation as a location for short breaks, corporate hospitality, and business events.

“The Fermanagh Lakelands’ region is one of the most attractive locations in the whole of Ireland and is blessed with an array of natural assets.”

Fellow Sales Manager, Shane Browne added:

“We are proud to work with a host of local food and drink suppliers whose products are simply world-class, and which inform our food and beverage offer. However, there are also many small, fantastic events businesses that service the growing corporate market where companies, large and small, come to the Fermanagh Lakelands for corporate away days, training or team building events. That’s where we see a huge opportunity for the region as a whole if we can do more together to promote the wide range of services and products available here.”

Representatives of businesses will be able to view Lough Erne Resort’s recently refurbished hotel and experience activities ranging from the Golf Driving Range, an Express Hand Treatment at the resort’s Thai Spa, or Archery facilitated by Outdoor Events’ specialists, Blue Green Yonder. There will also be contributions from Enniskillen BID Manager, Noelle McAloon, and a Speed Networking event.

Lough Erne Resort’s team will explain the benefits of holding business events and will showcase sample itineraries to demonstrate how partnering with local suppliers has helped bring more business into the area through longer stays and enhanced events’ programmes.

Numbers at the free event will be limited to two guests per business.