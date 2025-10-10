​Luca’s zesty lemon sauce is readymade for home cooks

The zesty lemon sauce in a jar for home cooks

​

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Italian food entrepreneur Luca Montorio has created an innovative sauce that

makes cooking with lemon easier for home chefs than ever before.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new lemon sauce is the latest product to be developed by Luca, who is

Sauce master Luca Montorio of PEPPUP in Newtownards, the creator of a range of award-winning Italian sauces

originally from Turin, in his role as founder and managing director of multi-

award-winning PEPPUP Foods in Newtownards.

The company is best known for its authentic Italian sauces and ketchup which

are produced from roasted tomatoes and peppers and have won widespread

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sauce master Luca Montorio of PEPPUP in Newtownards, the creator of a range of award-winning Italian sauces

acclaim and business from Britain, the Republic and as far as South America.

“The new lemon product is the outcome of frequent approaches from retailers

and customers seeking a readymade sauce for a range of dishes especially the

exceptionally popular lemon chicken,” Luca says. “Lemon is popular in a range

of global cuisines including Italian and Chinese.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is an authentic Mediterranean flavour made with a few simple ingredients

providing a zesty, sweet and full of body sauce for your everyday family meals,”

adds Luca.

“It is made with roasted yellow peppers giving a lovely yellow colour in contrast

to red roasted peppers used in PEPPUPs other range of pasta and cooking

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

sauces. It also has Greek yogurt so is creamy and lemon juice for zestiness,” he

explains.

The new sauce in a jar has no added sugar, is gluten free and uses only

natural ingredients,” says Luca, who now lives in Portaferry with wife Liz,

marine biologist, and two teenage sons.

A keen home cook, Luca knows the problems experienced by others in creating

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

many types of sauces in the kitchen for family meals. This awareness led to his

decision to set up PEPPUP, his own small business more than a decade ago.

Also a qualified and widely experienced marine biologist, Luca decided to

produce his own Italian ketchup and sauces when he found difficulty in sourcing

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

in Northern Ireland the quality of products he grew up enjoying in Turin, the city

at the heart of Italian tomato and pepper growing and a key centre of Italian

cuisine.

Luca: Sauce master Luca Montorio of PEPPUP in Newtownards, the

creator of a range of award-winning Italian sauces.