​Luca’s zesty lemon sauce is readymade for home cooks

By Sam Butler
Published 10th Oct 2025, 17:00 BST
The zesty lemon sauce in a jar for home cooksplaceholder image
The zesty lemon sauce in a jar for home cooks

Italian food entrepreneur Luca Montorio has created an innovative sauce that

Most Popular

makes cooking with lemon easier for home chefs than ever before.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The new lemon sauce is the latest product to be developed by Luca, who is

Sauce master Luca Montorio of PEPPUP in Newtownards, the creator of a range of award-winning Italian saucesplaceholder image
Sauce master Luca Montorio of PEPPUP in Newtownards, the creator of a range of award-winning Italian sauces

originally from Turin, in his role as founder and managing director of multi-

award-winning PEPPUP Foods in Newtownards.

The company is best known for its authentic Italian sauces and ketchup which

are produced from roasted tomatoes and peppers and have won widespread

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Sauce master Luca Montorio of PEPPUP in Newtownards, the creator of a range of award-winning Italian saucesplaceholder image
Sauce master Luca Montorio of PEPPUP in Newtownards, the creator of a range of award-winning Italian sauces

acclaim and business from Britain, the Republic and as far as South America.

“The new lemon product is the outcome of frequent approaches from retailers

and customers seeking a readymade sauce for a range of dishes especially the

exceptionally popular lemon chicken,” Luca says. “Lemon is popular in a range

of global cuisines including Italian and Chinese.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“It is an authentic Mediterranean flavour made with a few simple ingredients

providing a zesty, sweet and full of body sauce for your everyday family meals,”

adds Luca.

“It is made with roasted yellow peppers giving a lovely yellow colour in contrast

to red roasted peppers used in PEPPUPs other range of pasta and cooking

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

sauces. It also has Greek yogurt so is creamy and lemon juice for zestiness,” he

explains.

The new sauce in a jar has no added sugar, is gluten free and uses only

natural ingredients,” says Luca, who now lives in Portaferry with wife Liz,

marine biologist, and two teenage sons.

A keen home cook, Luca knows the problems experienced by others in creating

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

many types of sauces in the kitchen for family meals. This awareness led to his

decision to set up PEPPUP, his own small business more than a decade ago.

Also a qualified and widely experienced marine biologist, Luca decided to

produce his own Italian ketchup and sauces when he found difficulty in sourcing

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

in Northern Ireland the quality of products he grew up enjoying in Turin, the city

at the heart of Italian tomato and pepper growing and a key centre of Italian

cuisine.

Luca: Sauce master Luca Montorio of PEPPUP in Newtownards, the

creator of a range of award-winning Italian sauces.

Lemon: The zesty lemon sauce in a jar for home cooks

Related topics:Britain
News you can trust since 1737
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice