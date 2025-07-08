Celebrating the investment are, Sian McLaughlin, senior investment manager at Clarendon Fund Managers, Jonny Barr, co-founder of Share Energy with Alistair Brown, CEO of LumenStream

LumenStream, the award-winning climate tech company which is revolutionising energy efficiency through its innovative "Lighting as a Service" model, today announced it has successfully secured £1.2m in investment.

The funding round was led by a local angel investment syndicate, with significant participation from Co Fund III, managed by Clarendon Fund Managers. Techstart Ventures, the company’s initial first-cheque, lead investor, also played a pivotal role in the round.

This substantial capital injection will enable LumenStream to scale the deployment of its zero-upfront-cost smart lighting solutions, empowering larger energy consumers to significantly reduce CO2 emissions and operational costs.

LumenStream’s unique "Pay as you Save" offering allows businesses to upgrade to efficient lighting technology without capital expenditure, generating positive cash flow from day one.

The company has secured several high-profile customers, including Siemens, Wickes, Oxfam and Ryobi, and is currently in the process of expanding its team by hiring for roles in accounting, sales, and technical support.

Alistair Brown, CEO of LumenStream, said: “This £1.2m investment marks a pivotal moment for LumenStream.

"We are incredibly grateful for the continued trust and support from our investors. This funding will accelerate our mission to make energy efficiency the ‘first fuel’ for businesses, expanding our reach and reinforcing Belfast’s position at the forefront of green innovation.”

Jonny Barr, on behalf of a local angel syndicate, said: “Our investment in LumenStream aligns perfectly with our commitment to a sustainable future. LumenStream’s proven model provides a tangible and immediate solution for businesses to reduce their carbon footprint and achieve significant energy savings. We are proud to partner with a company driving such critical environmental and economic impact.”

“LumenStream exemplifies the kind of innovative, high-growth technology business we are keen to support in Northern Ireland,” said Sian McLaughlin, Senior Investment Manager at Clarendon Fund Managers. “Their ‘Lighting as a Service’ model is not only commercially astute but also fundamentally contributes to a greener economy.”