The Down Developments base at Quarry Business Park, Lurgan. Credit: Google

Building and maintenance firm, Down Developments Ltd have cleared a first planning hurdle towards formal planning approval for a mixed-use development next to their operation, at 1-4 Quarry Business Park, Lurgan.

The company is hoping to provide office units, light industrial units, storage and distribution units, including a trade counter, a drive-through restaurant/takeaway, a restaurant/café, a builders’ merchants operation, and crèche facilities, along with associated parking, site works and infrastructure.

Down Developments are based at 5 Quarry Business Park, so their operation would be immediately adjacent to the development being envisaged.

The planning application was lodged by Tetra Tech Consulting (NI) Ltd, Belfast. The proposed development would occupy a gross floor space of 5,256m2.

A public event on the plans will be held this Thursday, January 23, at 3pm at Centrepoint Leisure Centre, 24 Portadown Road, Lurgan.

Members of the public will also have an opportunity to view the plans at Centrepoint Leisure Centre from this Friday, January 24, until February 28, until 5pm.

In addition, the plans will be available for all to view online, at https://graydesignltd.co.uk

The website will showcase information on the proposed development from this Thursday, January 23, starting at 3pm, until February 28.

Those persons accessing the online public consultation exhibit will be given an opportunity to comment on the proposal via the website or by email.

In correspondence, ABC Planning officers notified the agent of the following: “The council has considered the Pre-Application Notification and finds that it contains sufficient information with regards community consultation measures, and therefore considers it complies with [regulations].