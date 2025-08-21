Lurgan leadership swap: NI’s largest private training provider eyes future growth with major investment in Antrim and appointment of new managing director
Training Solutions NI, Northern Ireland’s largest private training provider, is marking 20 years in business with the acquisition of a £800,000 training site in Antrim.
The landmark deal will serve as a catalyst for future expansion and innovation in the delivery of education and training services across Northern Ireland.
As part of its continued growth strategy, Lurgan’s Drew Davis has been appointed as the new managing director, with founder Jim Stewart CBE, also from the town, moving into the role of chairman.
Founded by Jim Stewart CBE in 2004, Training Solutions NI has become a trusted partner in education, offering a wide range of accredited qualifications across sectors such as health and safety, construction, electrical, and bespoke vocational training.
With a core team of six full-time staff and a network of over 40 expert tutors, the organisation supports more than 6,000 clients and 10,000 students annually.
Training Solutions NI is defined by its steadfast commitment to quality – reflected in both its expert administrative team and industry-experienced tutors.
A standout feature of the company’s success is the growing number of former students who have returned as tutors, highlighting a strong culture of support and professional growth. With a focus on placing the client and student first, they provide a wide range of qualifications—from short courses to degree-level programmes—across eight accredited training bodies.
As the training landscape evolves with changes in compliance, technology, and workforce needs, Training Solutions NI is committed to staying ahead.
Future plans include expanding into new sectors, strengthening industry partnerships, and continually enhancing its curriculum with emerging qualifications – especially in fast-moving areas like renewables and advanced electrical systems.
Jim Stewart CBE, founder and chairman of Training Solution NI, said: “After two decades at the helm, I’m delighted to hand over the day-to-day leadership to Drew, whose vision and passion align perfectly with our core values. This next chapter for Training Solutions NI is about building on our legacy of quality, trust, and responsiveness to industry needs.”
Managing director of Training Solutions NI, Drew Davis added: “Training Solutions NI has always stood out for its exceptional service and deep
commitment to learners – thanks to the dedication and leadership of Jim Stewart CBE.
"With the new site acquisition, we’re positioning ourselves to grow into new sectors, expand our reach, and continue delivering the qualifications that keep Northern Ireland’s workforce skilled, safe, and future-ready.”