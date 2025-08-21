Drew Davis appointed managing director as founder Jim Stewart CBE becomes chairman during 20th anniversary expansion

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Training Solutions NI, Northern Ireland’s largest private training provider, is marking 20 years in business with the acquisition of a £800,000 training site in Antrim.

The landmark deal will serve as a catalyst for future expansion and innovation in the delivery of education and training services across Northern Ireland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As part of its continued growth strategy, Lurgan’s Drew Davis has been appointed as the new managing director, with founder Jim Stewart CBE, also from the town, moving into the role of chairman.

Founded by Jim Stewart CBE in 2004, Training Solutions NI has become a trusted partner in education, offering a wide range of accredited qualifications across sectors such as health and safety, construction, electrical, and bespoke vocational training.

With a core team of six full-time staff and a network of over 40 expert tutors, the organisation supports more than 6,000 clients and 10,000 students annually.

Training Solutions NI is defined by its steadfast commitment to quality – reflected in both its expert administrative team and industry-experienced tutors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Training Solutions NI staff and tutors with Drew Davis and Jim Stewart CBE

A standout feature of the company’s success is the growing number of former students who have returned as tutors, highlighting a strong culture of support and professional growth. With a focus on placing the client and student first, they provide a wide range of qualifications—from short courses to degree-level programmes—across eight accredited training bodies.

As the training landscape evolves with changes in compliance, technology, and workforce needs, Training Solutions NI is committed to staying ahead.

Future plans include expanding into new sectors, strengthening industry partnerships, and continually enhancing its curriculum with emerging qualifications – especially in fast-moving areas like renewables and advanced electrical systems.

Jim Stewart CBE, founder and chairman of Training Solution NI, said: “After two decades at the helm, I’m delighted to hand over the day-to-day leadership to Drew, whose vision and passion align perfectly with our core values. This next chapter for Training Solutions NI is about building on our legacy of quality, trust, and responsiveness to industry needs.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Training Solutions NI's Drew Davis with senior electrical tutor Lyle Dunn

Managing director of Training Solutions NI, Drew Davis added: “Training Solutions NI has always stood out for its exceptional service and deep

commitment to learners – thanks to the dedication and leadership of Jim Stewart CBE.