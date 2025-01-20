Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Planning permission has been granted for a proposed residential development comprising 48 dwellings, garages, landscaping, a NIE substation and a pumping station on lands in the vicinity of 1, Hunters Lodge, and 11, The Grange, Lurgan.

The planning application was lodged by APD Architects Ltd, Helen’s Bay, on behalf of Farland Holding Ltd, Lurgan. The application site is an area of undeveloped grassland within the wider Hunters Lodge development.

The pumping station will be slightly relocated to comply with regulations, as the ABC Planning officers’ report explains: “It is proposed to move the previously approved wastewater pumping station slightly north from its approved position under this application.

“The odour and noise assessment which accompanied this proposal states that the pumping station is being relocated due to the actual position of the NI Water trunk watermains that traverse the site.

The proposed design for some of the new dwellings to be built at Hunters Lodge, Lurgan. Credit: ABC planning portal

“The location originally determined by NI Water by means of above-ground tracing was not correct, and the watermains were too close to the location of the original pumping station to allow it to be constructed safely.

“The NI Water pumping station specification states that the minimum distance from the wet well of the wastewater pumping station to any habitable buildings should be in accordance with its standards, in order to minimise the risk of odour, noise and nuisance.

“The nearest habitable property is 22.6m away from the wet well for the current proposal, and as this is greater than the minimum requirement from NI Water, this ensures that odour will not be an issue for this pumping station.”

The new dwellings will be built as part of a wider development at Hunters Lodge, Lurgan. Credit: ABC planning portal

Three previous phases have already been approved at the site: one for 30 units, one for seven units and one for 30 dwellings.

While this latest phase mentions 48 dwellings, 15 of these are a change of house type, meaning that only 33 new units will be built. In total, the wider development will consist of 100 dwellings.

The Planning officers’ report goes on to state: “In respect of design, form and external finishes, the proposed layout will provide detached and semi-detached dwellings being exclusively two-storey in height.

“Officers are of the opinion that the proposed development will not represent an incongruous and/or visually dominant form of development to the detriment of the existing visual resource. The development creates no conflict with the topography of the site.

“A detailed planting scheme is proposed which includes a substantial augmentation scheme throughout the site.

“It also proposes 18 trees and numerous shrubs, which will visually soften both the internal layout of the proposed development and also its interface with the surrounding developments.

“Officers are satisfied with the landscaping arrangements proposed and raise no concerns on this issue. A play park is also proposed and considered acceptable.

“Officers are of the opinion that no unacceptable adverse effects/impacts upon residential amenity will arise for any potential occupiers.”