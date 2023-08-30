Thanks to a six-figure investment, the works have allowed owners Henderson Retail to install a new hot food-to-go counter, Delish, which serves food for now.

The investment also provides upgraded and sustainable refrigeration which houses thousands of new fresh products with 75% sourced from local farmers and suppliers such as McCormack Potato, grown just outside Moy, Sprott’s of Portadown, Pinkerton’s of Armagh, Simply Fruit in Craigavon and Gilfresh Produce in Armagh.

Ian Richardson, the store’s in-store butchery counter, also has an extended range of pre-pack and serve over options, while shoppers can also enjoy additional bakes and pastries from the in-store bakery.

Adding to shopper efficiency are the four new self-check-outs available and the all-new Post Office, which opened just before the refurbishment began.

Mark McCammond, retail director at Henderson Retail says almost 150 new jobs have been created by the company thanks to its investment in their local stores and supermarkets this year: “Eurospar Lurgan is the latest of our community supermarket portfolio to complete a significant refurbishment this year, and the six new jobs boost the total number of jobs we have created in 2023 to almost 150.

“Eurospar offers shoppers an unprecedented level of value thanks to our continued investment in initiatives including Tesco Price Match, which matches prices on over 1,000 products, plus our weekly Mega Deals, which sees significant price cuts on everyday essentials and many household brands.

“We are committed to bringing value to doorsteps of local communities, and engaging with groups, charities and organisations to support what matters to our shoppers.”

Eurospar Lurgan opened in 2014 and store manager Conor Finnegan and community rep Beata Smyth have been committed to the local community ever since. In recent months, the store has undertaken litter picks where they cleaned up 23 bags of rubbish from their local area, donated to St. Vincent de Paul as part of their ongoing partnership and continued to support Cancer Fund for Children, Eurospar’s official charity partner in Northern Ireland, which they have raised over £4,000 for in the past two years.

Locally, the store has supported Sunnyside Football Club’s charity events, while the team has spent time at Craigavon Foodbank, where they handed over a donation of products to support the work they do in the local community. Lough Neagh Rescue held a community information day at the store, while fundraising to keep their service running for the local area and beyond.

The store recently held a community fun day to celebrate their new-look store, inviting Lough Neagh Rescue and Air Ambulance NI to fundraise with their shoppers.

Store manager Conor Finnegan, added: “It was fantastic to celebrate with our neighbours who have all been loyal shoppers for the past nine years, while also supporting those causes close to our hearts. We were delighted to put on a real party for them, with the kids enjoying face painting and balloon modelling – and even meeting Chase from Paw Patrol!