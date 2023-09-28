LUSH reveals it is reopening in the 'Legendary Kelly's Portrush'
Some great news has been broken online from ‘Lush! Official’ who say: ‘Lush! people we have news for you…’
By Gemma Murray
Published 28th Sep 2023, 13:25 BST- 1 min read
Updated 28th Sep 2023, 14:09 BST
The post adds: ‘We are back doing what we do best with a selection of fresh new events in a brand NEW space at the Legendary Kelly's Portrush.
‘Launching Halloween Tuesday 31st Oct, full info coming soon’.
It adds that ‘(Fancy dress recommended)’ and says ‘Sign up for ticket & event info: https://lush.glistrr.com/e/20