News you can trust since 1737
BREAKING
UK's first drug consumption room gets approval to open in Glasgow
Harry Potter actor Sir Michael Gambon dies aged 82
Meta announces plans for AI chatbots to be used on their platforms
BBC introduces new rules for flagship presenters after Lineker row
US winner claims £1.32 billion jackpot prize
Flights to Italy set to be disrupted as airport staff announce strike

LUSH reveals it is reopening in the 'Legendary Kelly's Portrush'

Some great news has been broken online from ‘Lush! Official’ who say: ‘Lush! people we have news for you…’
By Gemma Murray
Published 28th Sep 2023, 13:25 BST- 1 min read
Updated 28th Sep 2023, 14:09 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The post adds: ‘We are back doing what we do best with a selection of fresh new events in a brand NEW space at the Legendary Kelly's Portrush.

‘Launching Halloween Tuesday 31st Oct, full info coming soon’.

It adds that ‘(Fancy dress recommended)’ and says ‘Sign up for ticket & event info: https://lush.glistrr.com/e/20

Related topics:Portrush