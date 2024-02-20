Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Lyle’s Golden Syrup has replaced its logo of a dead lion being swarmed by bees with an apparently happier animal and a single bee in its first rebrand since 1883.

The product’s green tin and golden lion was first launched in 1881, and holds the Guinness World Record for the world’s oldest unchanged brand packaging, remaining essentially unchanged since 1883 – 141 years.

The original design was the idea of the product’s founder, Scottish businessman and presbyterian elder Abraham Lyle, who decided to include a Christian image on the tin.

The Book of Judges details Samson killing a lion with his bare hands before returning to the carcass a few days later to find a swarm of bees had created a hive in its body.

In the story, Samson then took honey from the hive, and fed it to his parents without telling them where he got the honey from.

He later asks guests at his wedding to solve the riddle: “Out of the eater, something to eat; out of the strong, something sweet.”

A version of the riddle: “Out of the strong came forth sweetness” was chosen for the logo of Lyle’s Golden Syrup, and has remained on the tins ever since.

The traditional picture of the dead lion and bees with a biblical quotation underneath can be seen on the Golden Syrup tin on the left. The new branding is on the right, without any quotation.

But Belfast pastor and content creator Jamie Bambrick was not overly impressed by the change.

An associate pastor at Hope Church of Ireland congregation at Craigavon, he is also a prolific content creator with his own Youtube Channel. A recent video he created in relation to the US Super Bowl gathered over 2.2m views on Twitter / X.

"Obviously as a Christian I’m frustrated by the increasing marginalisation of Christianity in the UK, which takes place through thousands of small steps like these, particularly when any reference to the faith is considered potentially offensive," he told the News Letter.

"However I think it is more of an indictment against the churches of our age than anything else. If those called to preach the Bible refuse to do so in their churches on a Sunday due to cultural pressure, we can hardly expect a Golden Syrup company to take up the mantle of bold witness in our stead."

East Belfast pastor Jamie Bambrick responded after the bible reference was removed from Golden Syrup branding after over 140 years.

Lyle’s said the branding has been “revitalised for the modern UK family” in a move to “refresh the brand’s legacy to appeal to a 21st century audience”.

The rebrand will take place across the full product range, excluding the classic tin, which will retain the original illustration.

James Whiteley, brand director for Lyle’s Golden Syrup, said: “We’re excited to unveil a fresh redesign for the Lyle’s Golden Syrup brand.

“While we’ll continue to honour our original branding with the heritage tin, consumers need to see brands moving with the times and meeting their current needs.

“Our fresh, contemporary design brings Lyle’s into the modern day, appealing to the everyday British household while still feeling nostalgic and authentically Lyle’s.”