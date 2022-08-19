Lynas firm invests hundreds of thousands in new Portadown store creating 15 new jobs
A new food store is set to open in Portadown next month creating 15 new jobs.
Lynas Food Outlet, which has shops across NI, is a family business specialising in a ‘cash and carry’ style outlet but for the general public.
The firm has invested hundreds of thousands of pounds in the new store which will be located at the former B&M store in Magowan West.
It is due to officially open on September 8 this year.
Most Popular
-
1
Justification for mass P&O sackings ‘shown to be false’ as owners of ferry firm post record-busting three-quarters of a billion pounds in profit
-
2
Queen’s University and NI company announce £20,000 scholarship in memory of late Finnebrogue founder
-
3
Alternative and healing businesses set to showcase in Northern Ireland
-
4
Oul Lammas Fair and NI International Air Show to provide multi-million boost to economy
-
5
Don’t hold off on home heating oil in hopes of price drops, expert urges Northern Ireland consumers
-
-
Emma Jayne Cousins of Lynas Food Outlet explained: “It’s a family business and we believe in selling local produce, buying in bulk and selling at value.
“Our motto is We do big. We do bulk. We do value. It is kind of like a cash and carry but for the general public.
“At Lynas Food Outlet we offer hundreds of quality fresh, frozen, grocery and ambient products in bigger packs at wholesale prices.”
As well as food and groceries, they will be selling household items, garden logs,
Emma Jayne revealed that they sell wholesale to the catering and hotel industry. “It is the same quality that goes to top hotels that we sell to the regular customer at Lynas. It is the Lidl effect and the quality is excellent.”
Upper Bann MP Carla Lockhart welcomed the new Lynas Food Outlet set for Portadown. She said: “I know the Lynas family and they have made a great contribution to Northern Ireland PLC. Excited they are branching into Upper Bann. This will give local employment and further consumer choice. Wishing them well in their new business venture.”