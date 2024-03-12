Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Magherafelt fashion retailer Jude Law Boutique has more than doubled the size of its store in the town after a successful period of growth, in an investment supported by Danske Bank.

Following six years of successful business and sales growth, Jude Law Boutique has relocated from its original 900sq ft unit to a 2,400sq ft store in the heart of Magherafelt.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The move to a larger space has allowed the business to employ five new members of staff, widen its range and create purpose-built facilities, enhancing displays and merchandising to create a bespoke retail space that improves the customer experience.

Bucking national retail trends, Jude Law Boutique has continued to thrive through a challenging time for high street retail and recorded a 10% turnover increase in 2023 compared to 2022.

Established in 2016, Jude Law Boutique was owner Jude Law’s first foray into business ownership, after more than 30 years working in fashion and retail. The opening of the store was followed by an online shopping offering in 2021 to meet growing customer demand of their contemporary ladieswear offering.

To assist with its growth plans, the company has availed of financial support from Danske Bank, which has been used to establish the online store and fund the move to the new premises in Magherafelt.

Magherafelt-based fashion retailer Jude Law Boutique has more than doubled the size of its store in the town after a successful period of growth, in an investment supported by Danske Bank. Pictured are Robert Lynn of Danske Bank and Jude Law, owner of Jude Law Boutique

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jude Law, owner of Jude Law Boutique, said: “We have banked with Danske Bank throughout our journey and it has always given me great confidence knowing we are dealing with a bank who are responsive and receptive to our business needs.

“The support we have received from Danske Bank through their local small business banking team has been fundamental to our financial forecasting, allowing us to have confidence in our investments. Danske’s online banking system has also been invaluable. A large percentage of our stock is imported from outside the UK and find the way Danske deals with foreign currency payments very helpful.”