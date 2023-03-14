For the past 25 years business owners say have been able to load and unload delivery vehicles outside their premises, which front Rainey Street car park.

But last week they were informed that parking regulations would be enforced and they would be issued with a fixed penalty if they contravene the rules.

One of the traders, who asked not to be named, said: "We have been loading and unloading our vans at the front door for the past 25 years and there has never been a problem with the traffic wardens until last week.

"If this is tightly enforced we won't be able to operate and will go out of business. If I am issued with a ticket I won’t be paying it, they can take me to court.”

It is understood that one parking ticket has been issued to a shop keeper, but this is being appealed.

Local SDLP MLA Patsy McGlone said he has raised the business owners concerns with officials from the Department of Infrastructure.

Mr McGlone said it was clear from the department’s regulations that loading and unloading is permitted.

Calling for common sense to prevail, he added: "Times are already very tight for many businesses and it is clear that businesses who are loading and unloading at their premises should not be getting a ticket”.

A Department of Infrastructure spokesperson said: “The Department received a request for enforcement in Rainey Street car park in February 2023 as vehicles were parked in a way that was impeding pedestrians on the footpath. The Department would appeal to all drivers to ‘Think Before You Park’, and in particular consider the negative impact of your actions on other road and pavement users.

