Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

With 50 years of baking heritage, Bertie’s Bakery is rolling out a new product line in over 80 Henderson Group stores

Bertie’s Bakery, the family firm with 50 years of baking heritage, is expanding its relationship with Henderson Group through the rollout of an innovative new product line in over 80 Henderson Group stores across Northern Ireland.

The Magherafelt-headquartered bakery has experienced strong growth in sales since it began listing with Henderson Group, just over four years ago in March 2020.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The latest expansion of the bakery's relationship with Henderson sees the introduction of Bertie’s Bakery’s new high-protein rolls into Henderson Group-owned stores, a move that is expected to see Bertie’s brand sales grow further due to strong consumer demand.

Bertie’s Bakery’s wide range of products, which includes scones, buns and cakes is stocked across 150 independent Spar, Eurospar and ViVO stores in Northern Ireland in addition to 81 Henderson Retail stores. Pictured is founder of Bertie’s Bakery Brian McErlain and Nigel Dugan, trading controller, Henderson Wholesale

Brian McErlain who founded Bertie’s Bakery, said: “Protein is one of the top food trends this year due to many people wanting to reduce their carbohydrate intake and increase their intake of protein. And as consumer needs and wants evolve, we want to be at the forefront of that. Over 21 percent of the calorific content of our new rolls is protein, which allows them to be classified as high protein, and we expect them to be in strong demand when they go on sale.

“As a local company, it has been fantastic to work with Henderson Group over the last four years, making our products increasingly widely available to consumers across Northern Ireland. We are delighted to expand our offering with Henderson Group and are very grateful to them for their ongoing support and collaboration.”

Bertie’s Bakery’s wide range of products, which includes scones, buns and cakes is stocked across 150 independent Spar, Eurospar and ViVO stores in Northern Ireland in addition to 81 Henderson Retail stores.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Neal Kelly, Fresh Foods director, Henderson Group, added: “We’re proud to work together with Brian and the team at Bertie’s Bakery to expand our offering of Bertie’s products in stores across Northern Ireland.