Magherafelt family firm expands relationship with one of Northern Ireland's leading retailers
Bertie’s Bakery, the family firm with 50 years of baking heritage, is expanding its relationship with Henderson Group through the rollout of an innovative new product line in over 80 Henderson Group stores across Northern Ireland.
The Magherafelt-headquartered bakery has experienced strong growth in sales since it began listing with Henderson Group, just over four years ago in March 2020.
The latest expansion of the bakery's relationship with Henderson sees the introduction of Bertie’s Bakery’s new high-protein rolls into Henderson Group-owned stores, a move that is expected to see Bertie’s brand sales grow further due to strong consumer demand.
Brian McErlain who founded Bertie’s Bakery, said: “Protein is one of the top food trends this year due to many people wanting to reduce their carbohydrate intake and increase their intake of protein. And as consumer needs and wants evolve, we want to be at the forefront of that. Over 21 percent of the calorific content of our new rolls is protein, which allows them to be classified as high protein, and we expect them to be in strong demand when they go on sale.
“As a local company, it has been fantastic to work with Henderson Group over the last four years, making our products increasingly widely available to consumers across Northern Ireland. We are delighted to expand our offering with Henderson Group and are very grateful to them for their ongoing support and collaboration.”
Bertie’s Bakery’s wide range of products, which includes scones, buns and cakes is stocked across 150 independent Spar, Eurospar and ViVO stores in Northern Ireland in addition to 81 Henderson Retail stores.
Neal Kelly, Fresh Foods director, Henderson Group, added: “We’re proud to work together with Brian and the team at Bertie’s Bakery to expand our offering of Bertie’s products in stores across Northern Ireland.
"This builds on a very successful relationship over the course of the last four years. Bertie’s is a local business with a long history in Northern Ireland and we are excited to be able to take this next step in our long-standing partnership by offering their new high protein rolls to Henderson customers.”
