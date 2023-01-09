Tune in tonight (Monday), BBC2 at 9pm for the continuation of a behind the scenes, three-part series about the renovation project of Claridge’s Hotel, Mayfair in London.

Setanta Construction manufactured large building components for the construction of a four-floor extension onto Claridge’s Hotel, London. These components were designed and completely constructed at the factory in Magherafelt before being delivered and installed onsite as a complete unit in the centre of London.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Led by company directors Mark and Niall Gribbin, Setanta Construction is making waves within the industry helping to reshape the way building is conducted, shifting many aspects of building activity away from traditional construction sites.

Mark, said: “As a local small business, we’re proud to have been involved in such a prestigious project for one of the most recognised hotel brands in the world.

"What would have taken several weeks to construct onsite only took a few hours to assemble and install, making significant time and cost efficiencies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We’ve no doubt the future potential of this type of offsite building will continue to be huge and will be a gamechanger in 2023 and beyond for Setanta and the construction industry in general.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Setanta Construction directors Mark and Niall Gribbin