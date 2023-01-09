Magherafelt firm features in TV series after making components for the Claridge’s Hotel, London
Magherafelt business Setanta Construction is to make an appearance in one of the most talked about construction and engineering feats.
Tune in tonight (Monday), BBC2 at 9pm for the continuation of a behind the scenes, three-part series about the renovation project of Claridge’s Hotel, Mayfair in London.
Setanta Construction manufactured large building components for the construction of a four-floor extension onto Claridge’s Hotel, London. These components were designed and completely constructed at the factory in Magherafelt before being delivered and installed onsite as a complete unit in the centre of London.
Led by company directors Mark and Niall Gribbin, Setanta Construction is making waves within the industry helping to reshape the way building is conducted, shifting many aspects of building activity away from traditional construction sites.
Mark, said: “As a local small business, we’re proud to have been involved in such a prestigious project for one of the most recognised hotel brands in the world.