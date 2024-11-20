Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The senior post has arisen following the pending retirement of its current director and the Heron Group’s approach to effective succession planning

Heron Group, a long-established Northern Ireland family-owned business, is seeking a new managing director for its subsidiary, Heron Manufacture Ltd (HML), following the pending retirement of its current director.

Founded in 1956 by six brothers, Heron Group has grown into one of Northern Ireland's leading employers and a significant player in construction, property development, renewable energy, and manufacturing, with a turnover exceeding £215 million. Operating across the UK, Ireland, and Europe, the Magherafelt company is known for its commitment to quality and sustainability.

Heron Manufacture Ltd (HML) is a key part of the Group's operations, specialising in providing a comprehensive in-house supply chain service to clients. With a turnover of £30million, HML has seen strong profitability and operates four manufacturing businesses: Heron Joinery, Heron Fire Doors, Promould, and the recently acquired Shadbolt Doors, in addition to its service arm, Heron Contracts. The business employs 232 people and has seen significant growth in recent years, thanks in part to the introduction of lean manufacturing techniques and a focus on cost management and operational efficiency.

Looking ahead, the company has ambitious plans to drive HML’s turnover to £50 million by 2025/26. As part of its succession planning, Heron Group is seeking an ambitious and dynamic leader to take the helm of HML. The ideal candidate will have substantial experience in a senior leadership role in the manufacturing sector and possess a strong strategic and financial acumen.

According to Clarendon Executive, the recruitment firm handling the search, the role presents an excellent career opportunity.

The new managing director, based in Northern Ireland, will be responsible for overseeing the continued commercial development of the business, driving innovation, and fostering collaboration across HML’s divisions. The company is particularly keen on a candidate who can balance traditional values with modern, forward-thinking leadership.

The post states: “This role presents a significant career opportunity and has arisen due to the pending retirement of the current director and the Heron Group’s approach to effective succession planning.

"It requires an ambitious and dynamic leader who has operated successfully in a senior leadership role at director level in the manufacturing sector. The role also demands the ability to combine traditional values with an advanced innovative approach and strong strategic and financial acumen to lead on the commercial development of the business with focus on continued collaboration, across all divisions and customer engagement across sectors.”

The search for a new managing director is part of Heron Group’s ongoing commitment to succession planning, ensuring the business remains well-positioned for long-term growth and success.