The Big Build for Children in Need, which aired on Wednesday night on BBC One, saw a new home for the Getaway Girls built from the ground up in just 13 days.

Getaway Girls is a 35-year-old charity which supports a diverse range of women and girls from across Leeds, with a focus on raising aspirations, providing support and helping them to build a better future.

Nick Knowles and his gang transformed a derelict site into a new Getaway Girls headquarters which provides a much-needed safe space for vulnerable girls and young women.

The new building features a fully fitted kitchen, a creche, activity spaces, a music and media studio, counselling rooms and a garden. The charity previously operated from a cramped terraced house which they had outgrown.

Radio 2's Zoe Ball, Scott Mills, Jo Whiley and Rylan Clark donned their steel toe capped boots, high viz and hard hats to help make a difference. The project was ambitious, the timescale was tight, and it required a huge number of volunteers.

Tobermore’s Secura Grand was the perfect retaining wall solution for this project as it is mortar-free, fast to build and aesthetically pleasing.

Flavia Docherty, director of Getaway Girls, said: “We are thrilled to have been given this amazing opportunity and couldn’t be more

Advertisement Hide Ad

excited for the future of the charity. The new space will provide the chance for us to support even more girls from across the city and make a positive difference in their lives.”

David Henderson, managing director and owner of Tobermore, explained: “Tobermore is committed to being a force for good in society. So, when the opportunity arose to get involved in a Children in Need project, we jumped at the chance. We are so proud to have played a part in donating the retaining walling on this scheme. We wish the Getaway Girls the best of luck in their new home.”

The DIY SOS Children in Need Special is available to watch on BBC iPlayer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Radio 2's Zoe Ball, Scott Mills joined Nick Knowles on The Big Build for Children in Need