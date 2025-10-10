Ross's Court in the centre of Belfast is on the market, with offers starting at £7m.

A massive property in Belfast city centre’s retail heart has gone on the market.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Priced at £7m, the listed building has a large amount of ground floor space that spent years as the home of one of the country’s biggest high street names, and just a few months ago an upscale women’s fashion chain moved in.

Agents handling the sale say its upper floors could easily become something new – suggesting a hotel, a hostel, flats or offices as possible alternative uses for the property if retail doesn’t tickle any prospective new owner’s fancy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Located on William Street South, a stone’s throw from the city’s Victoria Centre, the appearance of Ross’s Court on the market “presents a unique opportunity for investors to acquire a high-profile city centre holding”, say property agents CBRE NI.

Located next to the Victoria Centre, for many years Ross's Court (pictured a few years ago) was home to a large branch of Argos.

The building has long and storied history; originally constructed as six properties in a line, they were were knocked through and remodelled to create a soft drinks factory, and later divided up again to create a shopping mall that was mainly taken up by locally-owned independent stores.

In the last years of the 20th century the building was stripped internally and refurbished to form a single retail unit with a large footprint that housed a substantial branch of Argos, though a few years ago the store moved to a different city centre location.

At the start of the summer, high-end fashion chain Mango opened a branch in the building. The Spanish clothes retailer moved from its old location in the Victoria Centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Luxury shoe store Russell & Bromley also occupies one of the units.

The listed building was previously a shopping mall, and before that a soft drinks factory.

Andrew Coggins, senior director at CBRE NI, said that with established tenants in place and “clear redevelopment potential”, Ross’s Court is “well positioned to appeal to investors seeking long-term value in a strengthening city centre market”.

Londonderry-based Martin Property Group acquired the property a few years ago; its investment director, Shaun Collins, now says the firm is “pleased to bring it to the market”.