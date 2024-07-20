Major education campus in Northern Ireland moves forward
A major education campus in Northern Ireland has taken a step forward.
Northern Ireland Executive has given the green light to proceed to contract award and construction of the Strule Shared Education Campus.
The Strule campus, which will open in September 2028, is set to provide a shared centre of learning.
The Strule Programme represents £375m of investment and is set to generate educational, societal and economic benefits for the Omagh community and the west of Northern Ireland more broadly.
Education minister Paul Givan said: "The Strule Campus will be the largest education construction project ever delivered. It is a new and pioneering approach which will inform the future development of education in Northern Ireland over the coming decades.
"Shared Education has a key role in developing a peaceful and shared society and the Strule Campus is a vital component in the Executive's vision of delivering a more peaceful and prosperous society for all."
Strule will bring together six schools from across the community and incorporate grammar, non-selective and special school provision on the former Lisanelly Army Barracks. It is set to welcome more than 4,000 children and young people from all backgrounds.
