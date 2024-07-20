Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Northern Ireland Executive has given the green light to proceed to contract award and construction of the Strule Shared Education Campus

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A major education campus in Northern Ireland has taken a step forward.

Northern Ireland Executive has given the green light to proceed to contract award and construction of the Strule Shared Education Campus.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Strule campus, which will open in September 2028, is set to provide a shared centre of learning.

Northern Ireland Executive has given the green light to move forward with the Strule Shared Education Campus (image credit: Pixabay)

The Strule Programme represents £375m of investment and is set to generate educational, societal and economic benefits for the Omagh community and the west of Northern Ireland more broadly.

Education minister Paul Givan said: "The Strule Campus will be the largest education construction project ever delivered. It is a new and pioneering approach which will inform the future development of education in Northern Ireland over the coming decades.

"Shared Education has a key role in developing a peaceful and shared society and the Strule Campus is a vital component in the Executive's vision of delivering a more peaceful and prosperous society for all."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad