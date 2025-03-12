Following its prestigious AA four-star award received at the end of 2024, the owners of the Marine say they are ‘embarking on an exciting new chapter for 2025 with a series of ambitious business updates and expansions aimed at enhancing guest experiences and further establishing its position as one of Northern Ireland's premier seaside hotels.’

The Ballycastle hotel has planning permission approved for the development of 16 additional bedrooms, ten self-contained apartments on the former country club site, and a rooftop bar and terrace.

The North Street hotel also plans to diversify this summer by introducing adventure breaks, teaming up with CoaststeeringNI for a Stay & Splash package, as well as working with local outdoor sauna brand, Niche Coastal.

The Taste of the Causeway Coast package will see the hotel provide guests with the opportunity to visit local restaurants .