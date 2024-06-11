Major housing development of almost 200 new homes gets go-ahead from ABC council planners

By Francois Vincent
Published 11th Jun 2024, 09:37 BST
ABC Planning officers have approved plans for 197 new homes in the Bracken/Lisnisky Lane area of Portadown. Credit: ABC planning portalABC Planning officers have approved plans for 197 new homes in the Bracken/Lisnisky Lane area of Portadown. Credit: ABC planning portal
Planning permission has been granted for a large housing development to comprise 197 dwellings in the vicinity of Bracken Meadows and Lisnisky Lane, Portadown.

The residential development will include 105 detached and 92 semi-detached homes, as well as 197 single garages, car parking, landscaping and all associated site and access work.

The planning application was lodged by Dani Sterling, May Street, Belfast, on behalf of Michael Hannah, Annaghmore Road, Portadown.

The site will be accessed via the internal road which serves Bracken Road and the other surrounding developments.

Armagh City, Banbridge & Craigavon (ABC) Borough Council’s planning officers wrote: “Officers are of the opinion that the proposed development will not represent an incongruous and/or visually dominant form of development to the detriment of the existing visual resource.

“The proposal offers a comprehensive scheme of planting, including 35 new extra heavy standard trees, 62 heavy standard trees, 81 semi-mature trees planted throughout the site, and a substantial shrub planting and hedge planting scheme which is proposed throughout the site.

“The proposal also offers an extensive woodland planting scheme around the perimeter of the site. This separation distance and mature woodland will mitigate against any potential overlooking for prospective and existing residents.

“Officers can confirm that the proposed use of materials, smooth render and red facing clay brick walls with dark grey roof tiles will be in keeping with the wider residential area.

“Officers can also confirm that the form and detailing of the proposed dwellings is respectful of the surrounding general character of dwellings.”

