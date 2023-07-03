News you can trust since 1737
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Government’s plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda ruled ‘unlawful’
‘Fuel finder’ scheme to be launched to help drivers find cheap petrol
Emmerdale star dies following private dementia battle
Little Miss Sunshine actor Alan Arkin dies aged 89
Double murder investigation launched after two people stabbed to death
Privileges committee publishes damning report on Conservative MPs

Major milestone as 7,000 bottles of Lir Irish Whiskey from Glens of Antrim Distillery crosses the Atlantic to America

Based in Cushendall, the distillery has completed their first shipment of Lir Green Crest to american enthusiasts ahead of a busy summer season
By Claire Cartmill
Published 3rd Jul 2023, 15:11 BST- 2 min read
Updated 3rd Jul 2023, 15:11 BST

Glens of Antrim Distillery based in Cushendall has completed their first shipment of Lir Green Crest into America, shipping 7,000 bottles into the states ahead of a busy summer season.

Since their launch in March 2022, Glens of Antrim Distillery’s premium Irish Whiskey has been available to purchase across retail locations, bars, and restaurants all over the Island of Ireland.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Describing the first shipment as another ‘major milestone’ for the company, Michael McKillop, co-founder of Glens of Antrim Distillery, continued: “During my recent visit to New York and New Jersey I met with dozens of new clients and forged many great relationships with our new customers.

Most Popular

“Over the last decade, Irish whiskey has led the alcoholic drinks sector, consistently recording the highest growth across all spirits with Irish Whiskey sales forecast to reach 300 million bottles per annum by 2030. We believe our brand will resonate with American consumers who appreciate the tradition and craftsmanship that goes into making our whiskey.”

The team at Glens of Antrim Distillery has worked tirelessly to ensure its products meet the stringent requirements of the US markets such as labelling, packaging and export hurdles just to name a few.

The export launch includes Lir Green Crest, a blended whiskey that has been matured in triple cask. Green Crest has been carefully crafted using only the finest ingredients and traditional Irish distilling techniques. This whiskey boasts a nose of mellow hints of apple, toffee and cacao and its palate consists of toffee, vanilla and chocolate notes with a rich, warming and slight malt finish bringing a little taste of Ireland to the American market.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Mary McKillop co-founder, added: "It was always our intention to scale the brand and we are always open to new opportunities! Currently we are in the planning stages for our new distillery building at our home in Cushendall which will bring a new tourism offering to the Antrim Glens with distillery tours and a restaurant as well as creating employment in the local area.”

Glens of Antrim Distillery based in Cushendall, County Antrim has completed their first shipment of Lir Green Crest into America, shipping 7,000 bottles into the states ahead of a busy summer season. Pictured are founders of Glens of Antrim Distillery, Michael, Mary and Charlie McKillop with Lir Green Crest in CushendallGlens of Antrim Distillery based in Cushendall, County Antrim has completed their first shipment of Lir Green Crest into America, shipping 7,000 bottles into the states ahead of a busy summer season. Pictured are founders of Glens of Antrim Distillery, Michael, Mary and Charlie McKillop with Lir Green Crest in Cushendall
Glens of Antrim Distillery based in Cushendall, County Antrim has completed their first shipment of Lir Green Crest into America, shipping 7,000 bottles into the states ahead of a busy summer season. Pictured are founders of Glens of Antrim Distillery, Michael, Mary and Charlie McKillop with Lir Green Crest in Cushendall
Read More
James gets Honorary Doctorate at his former workplace for services to business a...
Glens of Antrim Distillery’s Lir Green CrestGlens of Antrim Distillery’s Lir Green Crest
Glens of Antrim Distillery’s Lir Green Crest
Michael McKillop on a recent visit to New YorkMichael McKillop on a recent visit to New York
Michael McKillop on a recent visit to New York
Related topics:American