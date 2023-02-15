2023 marks a major milestone for AbbeyAutoline as it embarks on its 50th year in business in Northern Ireland.

At a special event hosted in Belfast, managing director Julie Gibbons launched a 50th anniversary campaign designed to, “celebrate this major milestone, commend our staff and connect with local communities.”

Speaking to members of the senior management team, Julie Gibbons said she was immeasurably proud to lead the insurance brokerage into its 50th year as it continued on its acquisition growth strategy.

Most recently AbbeyAutoline acquired BMG Insurance, Portadown and Newtownbutler, growing their branch network to 15.

“It’s a huge achievement for any company to mark 50 years in business, and it’s my honour to guide AbbeyAutoline through its 50th year celebrations,” she said.

“As we embark on a special programme to mark this anniversary, it’s only right that we credit Abbey founder George Storey and Autoline’s previous owner, Michael Blaney for their vision, leadership and focus on people, in developing such successful Northern Ireland companies.

“Companies which we continue to build through the Prestige Group’s ambitious growth strategy, led by CEO Trevor Shaw, with the backing of US investor Capital Z.

At the launch event, Julie Gibbons outlined an ambitious programme for 2023 which will see AbbeyAutoline undertake a series of community outreach activities and support a number of local charities to 'give back to the communities' which have supported the growth of AbbeyAutoline over the past 50 years. Pictured celebrating AbbeyAutoline's 50th Anniversary is Jackie Elliott, commercial director, Julie Gibbons, managing director, Jeni McKelvey, personal lines director and Paul Hanna, group chief financial officer

“This campaign also gives us a platform to say thank you to our staff – both past and present - for their support and dedication which has delivered us to this significant milestone.”

Part of the Prestige Insurance Holdings, AbbeyAutoline currently employs some 440 staff in branches across Northern Ireland.

At the launch event, Julie Gibbons outlined an ambitious programme for 2023 which will see AbbeyAutoline undertake a series of community outreach activities and support a number of local charities to ‘give back to the communities’ which have supported the growth of AbbeyAutoline over the past 50 years.

These initiatives include a company-wide ‘50k in May’ Health and Wellbeing Challenge to mark Mental Health Awareness month, and the business will also embark on an enterprising plan for staff to assist in the delivery of 50 community projects across the province during 2023.

This community programme, entitled ‘50 Ways to Give Back’, would see 50 initiatives delivered across Northern Ireland supported by AbbeyAutoline staff - from volunteering at a local food bank, Community Garden, Charity, or Animal sanctuary, to supporting Tidy Towns initiatives and local beach cleans.

Julie added: “As a local company, connected with local communities we want to bring tangible and positive benefits to the areas that we work and live in through this Anniversary programme.

“For many years, the NI Hospice has been our chosen charity. In our Anniversary year we will also commit 50 voluntary hours to support the efforts of the NI Hospice fundraising team.”